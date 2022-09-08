Ron Johnson flips on marriage equality

And the whole reason he wrote and released a statement saying same-sex marriage was all right by him in the first place? He only did that because reporters kept asking about it. “So you just get hounded on this crap, right?" Johnson said, of fundamental human rights. That’s we he considers “this crap.”

"So just to get them off my backs, I wrote a press release, and I said I always supported civil unions. Never felt that we needed to do anything other than that."

It’s not like abortion, he says. This is absolutely settled law.

“Now, completely different than Roe v. Wade," Johnson said of Obergefell, the marriage equality decision. “Roe v. Wade needed to be overturned to protect people in the future. Stare decisis is really powerful when, if the Supreme Court were to overrule a previous decision, even if it’s wrongly decided—that’s kind of how this all came up.” Sure. Except what the hell? That is nonsense, any way you cut it. Words that don’t string together in any kind of sense. And boy, was he on a roll with that.

“Because Justice Thomas is probably right that it was wrongly decided,” Johnson added, presumably referring to Obergefell. “But that’s a different issue as to whether or not the Supreme Court would overturn it. They never will. I do not see any scenario.” Except it’s not a different issue. The previous court did a thing to help people that the current court—and particularly Thomas—hates and will summarily overturn. There is no difference between Roe and Obergefell as far as Thomas and who knows how many of the other four or five extremists on the Supreme Court are concerned.

Nonetheless, Collins and Baldwin are working on a compromise, which you know is bad news because it is involving Collins, to address those gobbledygook religious concerns. Like—and this is real—polygamy. They are pretending like they have to explicitly say they are not codifying people marrying multiples of other people simultaneously.

Of course they don’t have to put that in there. That’s Susan Collins concern trolling like she always does, delaying the vote on this like she always does at the behest of Mitch McConnell until all the time has run out and the vote never happens. Remember her and Joe Manchin’s elections reforms? Yeah, that.

They certainly don’t need to be do anything to answer the “concerns” of assholes like Ron Johnson. Again, here’s what he said about his fellow Wisconsin senator, Tammy Baldwin: “We’ve got enough problems. We have enough things to divide this nation. Let’s not drag that back up," Johnson said. "So I’m not happy with the Baldwins of the world who are just opening that wound and opening that debate."

Why Democrats would give him an easy out two months before his tough reelection is a mystery. Schumer needs to schedule the vote. Up or down, no amendments. If Republicans filibuster it, well that will just provide a moment of clarity for voters, and help remind them of what’s at stake in November.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022.

