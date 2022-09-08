Donald Trump is threatening U.S. democracy, and the public sees him

A majority of the Republicans surveyed said they don’t think Trump and his MAGA movement represent their party. They’re going to need to start acting on that, then, because right now it’s not really showing. More than half of Republican gubernatorial nominees have sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Same goes for secretary of state nominees in six states, attorney general nominees in four states, Senate nominees in seven states, and House nominees in 20 states. At least 60% of voters will see an election-denier on their ballot this November.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed how effectively the media is creating the narrative that both sides are divisive: “Fifty-nine percent of respondents said Biden's speech will further divide the country, though just about half of respondents said they didn't watch or follow the speech at all.” Got that? More people have an opinion about the speech—one that echoes the media narrative—than even followed it a little bit. Well done, priests of the church of both sides did it!

We’re so screwed unless all those Republican election-deniers on the November ballot are soundly defeated.

Donate now to elect Democrats and prevent Republicans from further undermining U.S. democracy.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.

RELATED STORIES:

Top Republican candidates in some battleground states are running to overturn the next election

The GOP nominee for Arizona secretary of state is an Oath Keeper

Here's how we stop the GOP from criminalizing abortion and stealing elections