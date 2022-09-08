Republicans collaborate with Politico to issue thinly veiled threats to Biden administration

Under its new German ownership, Politico is turning out the finest, purest, most distilled both-sides BS on the market, absolutely distinguishing itself for irresponsible, damaging nonsense masquerading as studied neutrality. In a field that includes The New York Times, that’s really saying something.
Jordain Carney and Sarah Ferris put on a masterclass in this single paragraph, the second in their smoking trash heap of an article:
President Joe Biden and his party have spent much of this year vilifying [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy and his GOP counterparts as a threat that would unravel democracy — an attack that is now at the centerpiece of Democratic efforts to hold onto their threadbare congressional majorities. Many of those Republicans, meanwhile, have echoed and amplified unfounded doubts about Biden’s election, all while pledging to use their newfound power to investigate the president’s son and, potentially, impeach members of his Cabinet.
A question, guys. Which came first: a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power coupled with 147 congressional Republicans voting against certifying the results of a fairly contested election, or Biden and Democrats vilifying McCarthy and Republicans as a threat to democracy?
RELATED STORY: Donald Trump is threatening U.S. democracy, and the public sees him
Comments are closed on this story.