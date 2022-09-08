Republicans collaborate with Politico to issue thinly veiled threats to Biden administration

Answer: The violent attack and opposition to certifying the election—which weren’t even the only prongs in an effort to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being realized, and which have been followed by a sustained effort to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Republican nominees for important offices continue to deny the legitimacy of that election.

But Democrats daring to point all that out? That came first, in Politico’s telling. It goes on.

The worsening polarization in Washington that, at times, became openly hostile during Trump’s administration, could become downright combustible in January. And, making matters worse, each side is arguing that the other must make the first peace offering.

“At times became openly hostile during Trump’s administration” and “could become downright combustible in January”? Is Politico hiring reporters who were not alive in January 2021? Or journalists who were comatose when the nation learned that Trump had tried to damage Biden’s electoral prospects by extorting a foreign leader into announcing an investigation of his son Hunter?

The piece quotes five Republican members of Congress to one White House spokesperson and one unnamed (and not directly quoted) White House official. The Republicans use the platform Politico is offering to whine about how dang mean the Biden White House has been, and issue veiled threats about how sorry Biden will be when they have their opportunity for revenge.

This is just blatant trash from Politico. Absolutely nothing more than a laundering of Republican talking points and threats into “news.”

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.

