It looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a bath on Trump's Truth Social stock

When Donald Trump announced that he would be creating his new bigger and better social media platform Truth Social, everybody laughed, yawned, or asked the person speaking to repeat themselves. There were many on the right who saw this as a chance to make some money with their “brand” as well as an option for right-wing bigots and fascists to speak with even less of a filter to their white supremacist base. One of those people was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had herself run afoul of community standards on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

Trump’s plan for Truth Social was to make it a public company by way of a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to Forbes, days after Trump’s announcement, Greene quickly bought up some stock in Digital World Acquisition. Since Congress doesn’t have to specify exactly how much they’ve purchased of a stock (only give a general range), Greene’s initial investment in Digital World Acquisition Corp. was reportedly between $15,000 and $50,000.

The investment doesn’t seem to have gone very well so far.