Presidents (and the rest of the world) respond to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Former President Barack Obama released a long statement citing Elizabeth having been, during World War II, “the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty” and offering a personal remembrance. “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were first beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Obama wrote. “Time and again we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Former President Jimmy Carter said in a statement, “Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.”

Donald Trump also had a statement. Meanwhile, many people on Twitter pointed out that, on the first day of Trump’s presidential visit to England in 2018, Queen Elizabeth wore a broach that was a gift from the Obamas.

At the same time, many people also pointed to Britain’s history as a colonizer, and the active role of the monarchy up to Elizabeth in that history. According to the Bidens’ statement, “By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth.” That was not a universal read of her role, though, as one CNN reporter looking for person-on-the-street interviews quickly learned:

x CNN reporter asks British woman about Queen Elizabeth, who says she's not "the biggest fan of the queen" so she's not "upset or overwhelmed by it."



She adds it's because of "British colonial history" and "quite shady" things like Prince Andrew.



"Fair enough," reporter reacts. pic.twitter.com/M9FUQeBpiG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2022

x Black and brown people around the world who were subject to horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation under British colonialism are allowed to have feelings about Queen Elizabeth.



After all, they were her "subjects" too. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 8, 2022

For many people, the response is a sheer sense of destabilization at the death of such a defining figure of the past century.

x Hell, my Mom was 4 years old when Elizabeth became Queen...I don't know of a world without a Queen Elizabeth — Chitown Kev (@ChitownKev) September 8, 2022

x I’m not a royalist. But I have empathy. The Queen is loved by and a great comfort to millions. In such a fractious, uncertain era, I wouldn’t deny anyone the need for whatever emotional constants soothe them or deny their real worry or grief.



Kindness is always the right choice. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 8, 2022

x Not a fan of the monarchy, nor am I gonna contribute to this twitter pile on to see whose crass joke gets the most engagement. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II, my condolences to her family. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 8, 2022