Michigan Supreme Court orders board to place abortion protections, voting rights on November ballot

Abortion rights protests in Detroit after the overturning of Roe last June

In a just-released ruling, the Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify for the ballot the Reproductive Freedom For All petition intended to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. "It is undisputed that there are sufficient signatures to warrant certification," notes the court, while shooting down arguments over "sufficient space between certain words."

Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers refused to certify the ballot measure a week ago despite a record number of signatures presented, claiming missing spaces in one version of the petition was an invalidating flaw. The state's Supreme Court rejected that argument, with Chief Justice Bridget McCormack noting that "the challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spacing sections in the full text portion of the proposal" and calling the decision of the Republican board members a "sad marker of the times."

"They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad," wrote McCormack.