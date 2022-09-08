First, she shot McCain’s chances in the foot. Now, Palin is handing a House seat to the Democrats

A GOP operative who has managed campaigns in Alaska told The Daily Beast, “As Palin and Begich beat the fuck out of each other, [Peltola] is going to coast [...] Until Palin and Begich figure this out, it’s going to be problematic.”

Palin has used her loss to whine about ranked-choice voting in the state.

“Nobody understood the convoluted, complicated voter suppression agenda that it is,” Palin said, according to Alaska’s News Source. “Otherwise, Alaskans would never have said, ‘yay, let’s do that.’”

According to the Associated Press, Begich said that “Ranked choice voting showed that Palin simply doesn’t have enough support from Alaskans to win an election and her performance in the special [election] was embarrassing as a former governor and vice presidential candidate.”

CBS News reported Monday that Palin called for Begich to drop out of the race.

During a press conference in Wasilla, the former governor and vice presidential candidate reportedly said, "It is time for the GOP to unite, we need to unite behind my candidacy and starting today with Nick Begich withdrawing from this race.” She added that her opponent “needs to swallow a little pride" and start campaigning for her.

Begich reportedly responded by saying that “Sarah Palin’s first reaction to adversity is to either quit herself or encourage others to quit [...] And I’m not going to quit on Alaska.” He added, “Sarah Palin is going to lose again if she stays in this race [...] “At the end of the day, Alaskans know who Sarah Palin is, and they’re not going to vote for her.”