‘We are heading into a disaster’: Pakistan’s biggest lake bursts, flooding gets worse

Guterres noted that nature has attacked Pakistan, which contributes less than 1% of global emissions. Nations that “are more responsible for climate change ... should have faced this challenge,” Guterres said.

“We are heading into a disaster,” Guterres added. “We have waged war on nature and nature is tracking back and striking back in a devastating way. Today in Pakistan, tomorrow in any of your countries.”

According to the Associated Press, experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions that are blamed for climate change. Meanwhile, the U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5%, and the European Union for 15%.

Sitting next to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Guterres noted that other nations contributing to climate change are obligated to reduce emissions and help Pakistan. He assured Sharif that his voice was “entirely at the service of the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people” and that “the entire U.N. system is at the service of Pakistan.”

“Pakistan has not contributed in a meaningful way to climate change, the level of emissions in this country is relatively low,” Guterres said. “But Pakistan is one of the most dramatically impacted countries by climate change.”

Guterres’ trip comes less than two weeks after the U.N. chief appealed for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the country’s southern region—which is also the poorest par—was hit hardest by monsoons, and two southern provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, have experienced more than five times the average rainfall of the past 30 years.

But what’s worse is breaches of Lake Manchar are expected to cause even more flooding in the next several days. On Sept. 4, officials noted that Manchar had flooded at least two towns, the BBC reported.

While it is unclear when the damage occurred, an irrigation official told The Washington Post that the lake’s wall began to crack Tuesday as water levels continued to rise.