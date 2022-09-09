What's next? Charles becomes king as Britain honors Queen Elizabeth II

The man known for 73 years as Prince Charles left Scotland and landed in London on Friday, arriving at Buckingham Palace where he greeted members of the public. Charles will be officially proclaimed King Charles III at the accession council on Saturday morning. He is slated to meet with new Prime Minister Liz Truss and make a televised address to the nation on Friday evening. Also on Friday evening there will be a service of prayer and reflection at St. Paul’s Cathedral. That will be open to the public and broadcast live.

The king declared a period of royal mourning—to be observed by members of the royal family, staff in its households, and troops on ceremonial duties—that will last until seven days after the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The date of that funeral has not yet been announced, though. It will follow an elaborately choreographed period of public observance that has been planned for years. (Elizabeth was, after all, 96 years old.)

