What's next? Charles becomes king as Britain honors Queen Elizabeth II

The queen’s coffin is now at Balmoral Castle, where she died surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 8. From there it will move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and then to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours, where the public will be able to view the coffin.
Next, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will move to London, and be moved—with a military parade and members of the royal family accompanying it—from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for about four days. Hundreds of thousands of members of the public are expected to come view the coffin. The queen’s coffin will be under military guard, draped in the royal standard, and topped with the imperial state crown, orb, and scepter.
The funeral is expected to be held in Westminster Abbey, where the queen was married in 1947 and coronated in 1953. Her final resting place is expected to be St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with the royal family on hand for one last procession and ceremony.
