Michigan Republican has an eye-popping response to abortion rights ballot measure

The poll, from WDIV/Detroit News, also found that support for the abortion rights ballot measure was the top factor motivating voters to the polls, ahead of inflation, education, and crime. Again, bad news for Dixon.
She’s trying to make lemonade out of those lemons, though:
No, really. “Vote to protect abortion rights, then vote for me because I will no longer be able to take away your abortion rights. It’s almost like you’re voting for abortion and against it at the same time!” It’s pathetic, but it also shows that Dixon is as dangerously dishonest as she is extremist.
Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.
