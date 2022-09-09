Michigan Republican has an eye-popping response to abortion rights ballot measure

Abortion rights will be on the Michigan ballot in November thanks to hundreds of thousands of voter signatures and a decision from the state Supreme Court … and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is desperately trying to turn that into a positive for herself.

Dixon is an anti-abortion extremist, known for saying that a 14-year-old raped by her uncle would be a “perfect example” of Dixon’s opposition to rape and incest exceptions in abortion bans, and that pregnancy from rape can lead to “healing through that baby.” So you might think that having voters directly motivated to turn out to protect abortion rights would be bad news for her given a poll that found 60% support for the ballot measure.

Republicans tried to keep abortion rights off the Michigan ballot, but a narrow edge on the state Supreme Court means voters will get their say. Can you chip in $3 to win key state Supreme Court seats and protect our rights in moments like these?

RELATED STORY: Michigan Supreme Court orders board to place abortion protections, voting rights on November ballot