Pentagon announces new Red Hill defueling timeline to be completed by July 2024

The Navy said it never bothered because the system would need to be flushed anyway. Regulators apparently didn’t even bother telling residents about ignoring the many water samples it failed to test and news of their failure only broke on Tuesday. Residents are still suffering the effects of this ongoing crisis. Last month, four families filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government. Frustrations are high among lawmakers whose constituents have been impacted by the crisis as well.

Sen. Brian Schatz, who has been critical of the Navy’s response to the November 2021 fuel leak, issued a statement calling on officials to do more and do better. “While the updated plan to close the facility sooner is a step in the right direction, DoD must make it a priority to move fast and permanently shut down Red Hill as quickly as possible,” Schatz said. "We also need the Joint Task Force to become fully operational. That means the Secretary of Defense must act quickly and name its commander, a role that will serve as DoD’s on-the-ground leader responsible for working with state and local officials to safely defuel the tanks.”

The planned creation of a joint task force to address the defueling process was announced by the Defense Department in June, coinciding with the release of the their first plan that was ultimately rejected by the Department of Health. Little news has been offered as to when the Join Task Force will actually be established.