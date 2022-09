Utah Republican advised Mormon Church not to report sexual abuse of very young children

In 2010, church member Paul Adams admitted to sexually abusing one of his daughters. According to the lawsuit, Bishop John Herrod took this information to the church’s “help line” (established in 1995), where they were referred to the Church’s attorneys at the law firm Kirton McConkie. That initial call was answered by Mr. Merrill Nelson. Nelson was a shareholder in Kirton McConkie. Calling the helpline was a mandatory step for clergy who were informed of any abuse.

Call logs filed show that Nelson spoke numerous times with Bishop Herrod, and later Bishop Robert “Kim” Mauzy, from the period before until the period after Nelson became a state representative. Adams was not reported to law enforcement and continued to abuse multiple prepubescent children in his home for the next seven years.

An important warning: The filing is truly disturbing. It includes the graphic blow-by-blow details of one of the videos made by Adams with his daughter, who was 9 years old at the time. The detailed abuse, which the Mormon Church was aware of, is excruciatingly vile.

According to the report, Rep. Nelson advised the church not to report the abuse. More importantly, if the Church chose to report the abuse, Nelson could be sued. In fact, “the instruction by counsel not to report Paul to the authorities was the law in Arizona and had nothing to do with Church doctrine.” The Associated Press caught up with Republican Nelson before these documents were filed to ask him about the case:

“I don’t have all the facts, but it seems to me like it did operate as intended,” he said. “The bishop called the help line and was advised no duty to report it to civil authorities. In fact, could not report because of the clergy privilege,” Nelson said. “It is intended and always has from the beginning been intended to to help victims get the help they need through social services, professional counseling, medical help, legal help, law enforcement,” Nelson said.

Nelson has also opposed “legislation that would do away with the clergy-penitent privilege.” That’s some dark magic right there. Nelson did not respond to the AP’s requests for a statement after this information came to light.

The Church excommunicated Adams in 2013, but still did nothing to protect the children being abused. Federal officials arrested Adams in 2017. Adams died by suicide while in custody before his trial. His wife, Leizza Adams, served two years in state prison. Three of the six children filed this lawsuit against LDS. The Church is appealing a judge’s ruling that determined they must provide any “confidential” records related to the case they have been withholding.