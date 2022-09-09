The Big Lie has gotten Trump’s Michigan attorney general pick into Big Doo-doo

Trump's guy in Michigan, Matt DePerno, who is in deep doo-doo.

The Trump-backed Republican attorney general candidate in Michigan now has a special prosecutor on his ass. D.J. Hilson, the prosecutor for Muskegon County, will determine whether charges should be brought against attorney Matthew DePerno and eight others who allegedly breached the security of voting machines in 2021 in their “investigation” into supposed fraudulent vote counting in the 2020 election.

The nine allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to gain physical access to vote tabulation machines and voting equipment. For the past month, the Michigan State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office have been investigating the breach. Nessel sought the appointment of a special prosecutor on Aug. 5, since it would be “an inherent conflict of interest” for her given that DePerno is running against her.

“Prosecutor Hilson will review the investigation and information for possible charges. At this time, no charges have been filed against any of the possible defendants,” a statement from the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council said following his appointment. In addition to DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf are included in the potential conspiracy.

