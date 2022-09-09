The Big Lie has gotten Trump’s Michigan attorney general pick into Big Doo-doo

Campaign Action
According to the Nessel’s’ office, the potential charges include—“but are not limited to”—conspiracy, willful damage of a voting machine, use of a computer system to commit a crime, malicious property destruction, and fraudulent access to a computer or a computer system. On top of all that, they could be charged with access these systems under false pretenses.
Documents from the attorney general’s office indicate that DePerno’s group, the “Antrim County Election Lawsuit and Investigation Team,” took five vote tabulators from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan, and Barry County in western Michigan. The attorney general investigators determined that the group broke into the tabulators and to perform voting “tests” on the equipment.
“It was determined during the investigation that DePerno was present at a hotel room during such ‘testing,’” a petition to the prosecutors’ council said.
DePerno would fit right in with Republican attorneys general. After all, the dark money arm of the Republican Association of Attorneys General helped organize the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, sending out a robocall the night before telling activists that they would be marching on the Capitol to “stop the steal.”
That’s precisely why we have to stop him from getting that office. Daily Kos has endorsed a slate of Democrats running for attorney general in five swing states, including protecting incumbent Dana Nessel. It’s vitally important to our democracy—and to protecting the 2024 election—that these key offices are in Democrats’ hands.
Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.
