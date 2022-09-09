Abortion clinics nationwide face backlogs as bans force people to travel out of state for care

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- Abortion
- abortionaccess
- AbortionBan
- abortioncare
- AbortionClinic
- GOP
- Health
- HumanRights
- Pregnancy
- PublicHealth
- ReproductiveRights
- Republican
- RoevWade
- WomensRights
- ReproductiveHealth
- ReproductiveCare
- healthclinic
- pregnantpeople
- stateban
Tag History
Tag History
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 09/09/2022 03:07 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.