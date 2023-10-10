Let’s Check the DK Ukraine Relief Tote Board Yikes. It’s been a month since we last revisited the Daily Kos relief fund for Ukraine’s civilians—and their furry friends—affected by Russia’s daily war crimes. As of this morning, you’ve helped hit a milestone: over three-and-a-half million dollars! Or, to be more accurate... $3,522,489.17 If you'd like to support the four chosen groups—the World Central Kitchen, AmeriCares, Razom for Ukraine, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare—click here and ActBlue will guide you through the rest. Can’t thank you enough. As Ukraine’s military continues sticking to the plan, making progress with creativity, tenacity, and a deep respect for defending democracy, Putin is sitting back hoping to hell that his puppet Trump is able to win back the White House next year. Laziest effing commander since…well, since Trump.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Note: Please reduce speed to 50 mph as work crews try to figure out why they laid out fifteen miles of orange construction cones last night after closing down the bar. Safety first! —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til we turn our clocks back: 26

Days 'til the annual Boston Veg Food Fest: 4

Percent chance that the UAW canceled an expansion of its workers' strike against the Big 3 automakers after they got a major concession on EVs from GM: 100%

Number of minutes before the announced strike expansion that GM made the concession: 30

Number of jobs created in September: 336,000

Number of gold medals Simone Biles won at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships: 4

Advance AMC theater ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert film "The Eras Tour": $100 million

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Mesquite, Texas…….Saved!!!

CHEERS to eggheads with numbers bouncing around in their heads. A little bit of gender parity to report this morning. Actually, not so little…

The Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labor market. Congrats, Professor Goldin. The announcement went a tiny step to closing the Nobel committee’s own gender gap: Goldin is just the third woman to win the prize out of 93 economics laureates. “Understanding women’s role in the labor market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

In addition to the iconic gold medal, Professor Goldin wins a cash award of $1.1 million. Next year I expect to be singled out for submitting my innovative and surefire economic solution for avoiding a serious financial crisis while securing economic prosperity: it’s called winning a Nobel Prize in economics.

JEERS to more of the same of more of the same. Ever since I can remember—going back to the late 1960s when I was but a tot—the Middle East was always a hotbed of violence and heat and guns and sand and oil and hatred and terrorism lorded over by stupid insecure power-mad heterosexual men. The violence committed by the terrorists of Hamas against Israel gives me no reason to think that I'll go to my eventual grave thinking otherwise. I'd like to tell 'em to get their shit together over there, but since we're losing ours over here, I'll just shut up and leave it to the professionals.

JEERS to the original nattering nabob of negativism. On October 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in disgrace. His exit was in stark contrast to the first veep to leave while in office:

John C. Calhoun, the Seventh Vice President of the United States, did so toward the end of his second term, after the election of 1832, when his successor—Martin Van Buren—had already been selected. Calhoun was one of the great statesmen of his day, and quit the vice presidency after the South Carolina legislature voted to send him to the US Senate. Peas in a corrupt pod. Agnew, by contrast, quit the vice presidency after pleading no contest to a tax evasion charge. It turned out he'd been taking bribes since the early days of his career in Maryland, and continued to do so after becoming vice president.

Poor guy was ahead of his time. Fifty years later tax evasion is the biggest plank in the Republican party platform.

A pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest monkey, fascinated by an insect



[Video from Tiny World]

JEERS to a teeth-grinding milestone in the history of human insanity. Twenty-one years—now a full generation—ago today, on October 10, 2002, the House took leave of its senses and said "Okely Dokely" by a 296-133 margin to let President Bush the Dumber go to war against Iraq without actually, y'know, declaring war. I can hit the highlights of the ensuing debacle from memory without going anywhere near the Google. You know the words, too, so feel free to sing along:

Smoking gun/mushroom cloud, yellowcake from Niger (not!), MASSIVE QUANTITIES OF WMDs!!!, Shock and Awe, Saddam spokesman "Baghdad Bob" declares victory over USA, Saddam statue pulled down and beaten with shoes, war will be over "in weeks," it'll cost only $1.7 billion, looting is OK because "free people are free to do what they want” … Codpiece and functioning brain sold separately. Viceroy Bremer disbands Iraqi military, U.N. building blown up, Saddam sons Don Jr. and Eric Uday & Qusay lose gunfight, body and vehicle armor inadequate, disheveled Saddam found in spider hole, Sunni vs. Shia vs. Kurds vs. Christians, WMDs WILL BE FOUND in "Tikrit and Baghdad and areas north, east, west and south somewhat," Saddam snacks on Doritos in captivity, suicide bombs explode morning noon and night, Abu Ghraib, Saddam's hanging caught on phone-cams, WHERE ARE THE WMDs???, al Qaeda recruitment skyrockets, "You go to war with the army you have not the army you want or wish to have at another time," stunning incompetence among U.S. civilian leadership, insurgency "is in its last throes" (not!), casualty rate among troops and civilians appallingly high, "THOSE WMDS HAVE GOT TO BE HERE SOMEWHERE!", no-bid contracts to Bush-Cheney cronies, spotty electricity and raw sewage, no sweets and no flowers, “the surge,” Blackwater mercenaries commit atrocities, Iraqi parliament models itself on our Congress by not doing anything and spending half its time on vacation, faulty wiring electrocutes troops in showers, 26 additional reasons given by neocons for starting the war when NO WMDs ARE FOUND, Bush barely dodges shoes thrown at his head, Obama supervises orderly pullout as $2.4 trillion+ gets plunked on America's credit card and blows hole in deficit. Tea Party deficit hawks shrug.

The biggest cheerleaders of the war that lasted eight years still say they'd love to do Iraq all over again if they could. With one small difference. Knowing what a marathon it'd be, next time they'd definitely do more carbo-loading.

WHATEVER to...whatever. Apparently RFK Jr. is no longer a Democrat. He’s...something else now, I guess, I dunno. Whatever.

Ten years ago in C&J: October 10, 2013

JEERS to playing with fire. Russia's hideous new anti-gay laws seem to be haunting the Land of the Prancing Bear Who's Totally Not Gay (Wink Wink). For the first time in the history of the universe, the Olympic torch got extinguished by God's breath as a former Olympic swimmer in a rainbow jacket (really!) jogged around the Kremlin under the watchful beady eyes of Vladimir Putin. They struggled mightily to re-light it, and after several awkward seconds, the torch continued on its way, leaving behind embarrassed officials, crying children, and a city in ruins. I think Mother Russia just learned a lesson the hard way about putting on a show: there's a reason the gays own the Tony Awards.

CHEERS to today’s edition of Man, That Guy is One Tough Sonuvabitch. From the archives, circa 2019, in response to Trump’s recent claim that he’s got a beach bod, when in fact he hasn’t actually worked a single day of manual labor in his life that might give him even a scintilla of room to make the claim:

WATCH: Former President Carter, the oldest living former president in US history, helps lead a build of Habitat for Humanity homes in Nashville one day after falling at his home and receiving stitches above his eye.

This has been today’s edition of Man, That Guy is One Tough Sonuvabitch.

