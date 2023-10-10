Former President Donald Trump delivered a ringing endorsement of his successor's post-COVID economy during a campaign event in New Hampshire Monday.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world, we had COVID, and then I built again—rebuilt it again," Trump said in a display of comically absurd revisionist history. "The stock market was actually higher than it was pre-COVID. It was pretty amazing."

x Trump attempts to take credit for rebuilding the economy after COVID: I rebuilt it again. The stock market was actually higher than it was pre-COVID. pic.twitter.com/dOMR9pUnwA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2023

Indeed, that is amazing since the economy was in the toilet when Trump left office. Trump was also long gone before the economy began recovering the roughly 10 million jobs it shed during his final year in office. All in all, Trump ended his White House tenure with a net loss of about half a million jobs.

x Our economy gained 336,000 jobs last month, for a total of nearly 14 million jobs created under President Biden.



That monthly average is higher than any President on record – by far. pic.twitter.com/gXHpAne9nO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2023

That bar graph pretty much says everything you need to know. Still, Trump's cultists almost universally believe 45 was crushing it as president, as Sarah Longwell, host of “The Focus Group” podcast, has noted. And they almost surely believe he "rebuilt" the flourishing post-COVID economy that in reality came to fruition under President Joe Biden.

Sure is nice of Trump to rave about Biden's economy.