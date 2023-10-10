The top story across the media landscape has been the violence taking place in Israel and the occupied territories. On Tuesday, Fox News’ Bret Baier shared Fox News’ morning desk with Brian Kilmeade. With images of the devastation of war playing on screen, how does one move on to whatever Fox News producers have planned next? A video posted by Lis Power shows Kilmeade trying and failing, resulting in one of history’s worst segues.

The clip starts with Kilmeade saying that “the timing of this war could not be—does not work for anybody. It's ugly.” Sure, that’s a bit clunky, but it’s a morning show, and Kilmeade has never been known as the most eloquent fellow. “But there's—one thing is pretty clear:” Okay, here we go! “The one thing that can make people feel better about their country is to grab your book that drops today. It's called ‘To Rescue the Constitution.’ It is great. You gave me an excerpt. I'm on the back. It is really what George Washington was asked to do after winning the war, and that's to save the country, six years later.”

Holy crow! What a ride!

There are so many things that make that segue terrible. Regardless of your political affiliation, the senseless and disheartening violence of war tends to leave all of us sad, despondent, and angry. At least we can still try and raise our spirits, just a little, by making fun of Brian Kilmeade.