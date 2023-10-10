On Monday, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted out a truly useless idea: “Israel is facing existential threat. Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately.” Hawley’s penchant for ignorantly spewing nonsense was quickly undercut by his own leadership. Not long after his tweet, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal pushing for tying together Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan emergency foreign aid spending. Republicans in disarray much?

Hawley’s tweet received a fierce backlash.

x Run, Josh. Run! — Dude From Another South (@amoine) October 10, 2023

But it wasn’t all reminders of the kind of bluster and cowardice Hawley has come to represent. Maybe I misled you a touch.

x ⬆️ Josh Hawley urgently redirecting himself from the existential threat he incited.



I’ll continue avoiding advice about what America should do from Senators who hate America. pic.twitter.com/zEygj7acik — FriendlyKozak 🇺🇦 (@KvotheTheArcane) October 10, 2023

Here’s something a little more lighthearted.

Watch out Hawley, the jig is up.

x Republicans keep coming up with new reasons not to fund military aid to Ukraine. It's as if the entire argument is in bad faith. — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) October 10, 2023

It looks like Hawley’s foreign policy idea has found some purchase in … Russia!

x Josh Hawley's harebrained suggestion that the US can help either Israel or Ukraine, but not both, is resonating with Russian state propagandists. I'm seeing it everywhere. pic.twitter.com/gGKmbJ3tnl — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 10, 2023

Former Marine Lucas Kunce is challenging Hawley for his Missouri Senate seat in 2024. Nothing against Kunce, who seems like an excellent alternative to Hawley, but a sack of old cracked and molded bricks would be an upgrade for Missourians.

