On Monday, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted out a truly useless idea: “Israel is facing existential threat. Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately.” Hawley’s penchant for ignorantly spewing nonsense was quickly undercut by his own leadership. Not long after his tweet, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal pushing for tying together Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan emergency foreign aid spending. Republicans in disarray much?
Hawley’s tweet received a fierce backlash.
But it wasn’t all reminders of the kind of bluster and cowardice Hawley has come to represent. Maybe I misled you a touch.
Here’s something a little more lighthearted.
Watch out Hawley, the jig is up.
It looks like Hawley’s foreign policy idea has found some purchase in … Russia!
Former Marine Lucas Kunce is challenging Hawley for his Missouri Senate seat in 2024. Nothing against Kunce, who seems like an excellent alternative to Hawley, but a sack of old cracked and molded bricks would be an upgrade for Missourians.
