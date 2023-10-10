If there's even a lick of juice left in the 2012 Romney-Ryan ticket, the former duo plans to squeeze it out Tuesday at an anti-Trump donor conclave in Park City, Utah.

The same high-dollar donors who fueled the 2012 presidential bid of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and his running mate, former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, are gathering in hopes of homing in on a viable alternative to former President Donald Trump to top the 2024 Republican ticket.

According to The Washington Post, the so-called E2 Summit will feature four speakers: former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also received an invite.

Former Romney finance chair Spencer Zwick described the some 250 attendees as "sincerely" searching for a Trump alternative whom they believe would be "a thoughtful, serious candidate for president.”

Whether any GOP alternative can topple Trump remains to be seen, but at least the E2 attendees are hearing from actual candidates as opposed to the "Red Vest Retreat" that featured fantasy candidate Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Of the four speakers, Haley, a former South Carolina governor, arguably has the strongest case to make. Haley recently supplanted DeSantis as the second-place candidate in several surveys of New Hampshire and South Carolina, though DeSantis remains the top Trump alternative in Iowa.

“At some point, and hopefully in the not too distant future, we can start to coalesce around a smaller group of candidates,” Zwick said.

Any Republican hoping to defeat Trump better hope anti-Trumpers coalesce around one alternative very soon. Preferably, they would walk away from the New Hampshire primary with a clear favorite who can dog Trump for the remainder of the primary. At the moment, however, that type of clarity still seems unlikely.

Get out the vote in 2023, and help us defeat Donald Trump in 2024. Check out the Daily Kos GOTV Page to get plugged into all the effective volunteer opportunities available.