The Democratic challenger in the Mississippi governor's race has raised more campaign cash than the Republican incumbent so far this year, but the Republican has more money left to spend in the final weeks of the race, according to finance reports filed Tuesday.

In a state where Republicans hold all statewide offices and a strong majority in the Legislature, first-term Gov. Tate Reeves discounted the fundraising by challenger Brandon Presley, saying Presley received $3 million from the Democratic Governors Association — making up more than one-third of Presley's collections.

“Ask yourself: why are they dropping historic money on Mississippi to flip it blue?” Reeves wrote on social media. “It's because they know Brandon Presley will govern like a liberal democrat.”

Presley is a utility regulator and cousin of rock ’n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and he's seeking to become Mississippi's first Democratic governor in 20 years. Ron Owens, his campaign manager, said in a statement that Presley has momentum “to bring change to the governor's office.”