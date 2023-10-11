Republicans still don’t have a House speaker candidate

In a caucus vote that was supposed to settle the question of who would lead the House Republicans in the wake of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, the results just added to the GOP’s chaos. The final vote was 113 for Rep. Steven Scalise, a one-vote majority of the Republican caucus, while Rep. Jim Jordan got 99 votes. While both Republicans vowed to endorse the ultimate winner, many of the same zealots who scuttled McCarthy last week are refusing to vote for Scalise when the full House votes.

Republicans have 221 seats in the House, while Democrats have 212. House rules require a majority of everyone present. So assuming that every Democrat and every Republican shows up, Scalise needs 217 votes to become speaker, meaning he can only lose four Republicans. As of now, four Republicans are refusing to vote for Scalise, and a fifth is making unreasonable demands for his vote. Several more Scalise skeptics remain publicly mum on their plans.

As you can imagine, Republicans canceled today’s speaker vote. The way things were going, a vote could have very possibly ended up with Democratic Speaker Hakeem Jeffries leading the House.

Other top stories

Tommy Tuberville calls the cops over a mean tweet

Tuberville is sure working hard to make himself a victim this week, even as he’s under increased pressure to end his one-man blockade of military promotions amid the war in Israel and Gaza.

Former OSU wrestlers: Jim Jordan 'has to answer for what happened to us'

“Do they really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” That’s what onetime Ohio State University wrestler Mike Schyck told NBC News about Rep. Jim Jordan, the former assistant coach who allegedly stood by in silence while his charges were being sexually abused by team doctor Richard Strauss.

Rep. George Santos faces new charges he stole donor IDs, made unauthorized charges to their credit cards

George Santos is in deep, deep trouble with 23 new criminal counts added to his indictment. Prosecutors say he stole campaign donors’ identities and used their credit cards to move money to his own personal banking account.

We don’t talk about Leonard: The man behind the right’s Supreme Court supermajority

ProPublica’s hard-hitting investigation into a conservative legal mastermind and his efforts to corrupt Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court, and the entire judicial system is an absolute must-read.

Rep. Nancy Mace dives into the MTG-Boebert-Gaetz attention-seeking Olympics

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has always courted media attention. But she took it to the next level with a stunt that drew widespread mockery.

Fox News blames Biden for diplomatic crisis caused by Ted Cruz and Rand Paul

Republican nihilists are undermining our nation’s ability to respond to this crisis, but you wouldn’t know it by watching Fox News

Republican blowback against RFK Jr.’s independent presidential bid reveals party that fears him most

We’re still laughing at how Republicans drafted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the race, thinking he would sow chaos in the Democratic primary, and instead it’s Donald Trump who he could hurt the most.