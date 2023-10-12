Perfect

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) with one of my nominees for late-night clip of the week. He slices, he dices, he turns the GOP into julienne fries. All at the low, low age of 26...

Why, maybe he should run for president one day.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, October 12, 2023

Note: To prevent eggs from slipping from your grasp, moisten your fingertips before removing them from the carton. And then write a stern letter to your member of Congress for not telling you this sooner. Hugs, Heloise

-

6 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til Thanksgiving: 42

Days 'til the Circleville, Ohio Pumpkin Show: 6

Number of kids educated in schools run by the Defense department: 66,000

Number of states in which public school systems outperformed Defense Dept.-run schools last year on reading and math scores: 0

Number of days the Canadian GM strike by 4,000 autoworkers lasted before a settlement was reached: 0

Current average interest rate on credit cards: 21%

Number by which there are more credit card accounts open now than there were in 2019: 70 million

-

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Whee! Spin City. Who's responsible for shutting down the federal government and quite possibly sending the financial markets into a hopeless tizzy? "You hit me first." "Did not." "Did too." "Did not." "Did so." We live in a great nation. Amen. Actually, taking the popular, fail-safe, appearin'-as-wise-as-a-treeful-of-owls, plague-on-both-their-houses position here is as gutless as it is easy. The who-to-blame conundrum is just not that tough a nut to crack, although it appears to have sent the Washington press corps back into the most timid form of objectivity: "We only report what other people say; we do not find the facts." […] Unable to restrain himself, [Speaker Newt] Gingrich also took several cheap shots at Clinton for having gone off to play golf after announcing that he wouldn't sign a continuing budget resolution draped with extraneous matter, including a Medicare premium increase. The idea of Clinton golfing (!) at such a time almost rendered the speaker apoplectic; the implication was that this president (a word that Gingrich manages to invest with contempt) is a lazy do-nothing. Now, there are many things for which Clinton can be criticized, but not working hard enough is not one of them. His famous 15-hour days are a matter of both record and legend. —November 1995

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Bath time…

-

CHEERS to the voice of reason. President Biden gave a widely-praised speech Tuesday in response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas, aka "al Qaeda by the Sea." And since this is one of those times when I'm not going to insert my opinions into the swirling global cauldron of debate (equal parts relevant information and, thanks to social media, disinformation), I'll take my cue from Joe, who laid it out plain:

[I]n this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people. They use Palestinian civilians as human shields. Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price. […] Yesterday, I also spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to discuss the latest developments with our European allies and coordinate our united response. This comes on top of days of steady engagement with partners across the region. […] Let’s be real clear: There is no place for hate in America—not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody. What we reject is terrorism. We condemn the indiscriminate evil, just as we’ve always done. That’s what America stands for.

As Israel and its allies prepared for a (new) war against Hamas, Biden’s speech was met with widespread approval. We hear the military-industrial complex CEOs won’t need to take Viagra for a week.

JEERS to America's #1 clown show. As the world burns down around it, House Republicans met behind closed doors yesterday (because transparency is to a MAGA cultist as garlic is to a vampire) with the goal of…. Ha Ha, got ya! Republicans don’t set goals anymore, they just wallow in the chaos of the moment. But in theory they locked themselves in a room so that they could jettison as many rules as possible so they could finally settle their little Speaker-choosing problem with a good old-fashioned game of Musical Chairs. When it was all over, there were three Speakers of the House, a dozen broken chairs, and several crotches grabbed by Lauren Boebert. (Virginia Foxx was not amused.)

JEERS to kids without a conscience. Twenty-five years ago today, 21 year-old student Matt Shepard died after being severely beaten and tied to a fence outside of Laramie 5 days earlier by two aimless thugs with shit for brains. Matt was politically aware and we have no doubt he would have been all over social media. Meanwhile, the knuckledragger wing of Republican party—aka the Republican party—issued its annual helpful reminder today: "Please don't kill the gays—it leaves us with fewer people to hate."

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to great performances. On October 12, 1960, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev went ballistic at the United Nations, took off his shoe and pounded it on his desk. Two words: bug...dead.

CHEERS to cleaning up our vittles. Fox News and the rest of the MAGAverse have something shiny and new to lose their shit over: California's new law mandating removal of common food additives that have been shown to cause the human body to sprout cancer and cook the immune system. But all you'll hear from the shriekers on the right is: "THEY'RE CANCELING YOUR SKITTLES!!!"

Potassium bromate is added to baked goods to help dough strengthen and rise higher. In some beverages, brominated vegetable oil emulsifies a citrus flavoring, preventing separation. Propylparabens are used for antimicrobial food preservation. Candy corn will not be affected, because it is already a perfect food. Nearly 3,000 products use red dye No. 3 as an ingredient, including sweets such as Skittles, Nerds and Trolli gummies; protein shakes; instant rice and potato products; and boxed cake mixes, according to the Environmental Working Group’s Eat Well Guide. In his letter, the governor pointed to Skittles’ availability in the European Union, calling it “demonstrable proof that the food industry is capable of maintaining product lines while complying with different public health laws.”

The food companies will have three years to adjust their formulas. To put that in perspective, that equals 36 months of "THEY'RE CANCELING YOUR SKITTLES!!!" You've been warned.

CHEERS to getting pucked. Hey everybody, the NHL hockey season started Tuesday! I'm so giddy I just know I'll be knocking strangers' teeth out the rest of the week. Bru-ins! Bru-ins!

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 12, 2013

JEERS to the Gang That Couldn't Kidnap Straight. As the world watches the United States take itself hostage (and, let's not forget, while we're literally fighting a war in another country), the Republican hostage-takers, cornered like rats, are offering a new deal. David Kurtz at TPM sums it up this way:

It's getting hard to keep track of the hostage metaphors here, but if I have this right then the latest from Boehner means the House GOP is keeping both hostages—government shutdown and debt limit—but has agreed not to shoot the debt limit in the head for another six weeks.

The hostage known as "shutdown" has, of course, already been sacrificed. But, hoping no one will notice, the GOP has propped it up in a chair, smeared some rouge on its calcified cheeks, stuck a beer can in its hand and pointed it at the TV. Epic fail. They forgot one thing: it still stinks.

-

And just one more…

JEERS to losing a dear, dear friend. Let us all enter the wayback machine and, in our own way, celebrate the wonderful moments we shared with RFK, Jr. before he, as of Monday, officially left the Democratic party:

Take all the time you need to compose yoursel… Oh, hey, wow, that was quick.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-