With the Republican Party in perpetual disarray, Rep. Nancy Mace appeared on CNN Wednesday evening to talk with host Jake Tapper and explain why she was going to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker of the House. “Well, I think Jim Jordan is not out of the mix,” she said. “I've talked to a lot of people who still support him. I've actually talked to Democrats who trust him at his word. I don't think that's out of the realm of possibility.”

That led to a truly entertaining exchange.

Tapper: Jim Jordan? Mace: Yes. I’ve talked to Democrats over the last week on who do they trust, even though they wouldn't agree with him on many issues. Tapper: The Jim Jordan from Ohio? Mace: Yes, the Jim Jordan from Ohio– Tapper: Democrats in Congress? Mace: Yes, they can work with him in those— Tapper: Name one Democrat from Congress that trusts Jim Jordan. Mace: I’m not going to name people off the record. They trust him more than they trust the former speaker, in my private conversations with Democrats.

Tapper also brought up the “I don’t know anything about it” answer Mace gave to CNN a few days earlier concerning the many allegations from former Ohio State University wrestlers that Jordan knew about sexual abuse by the wrestling team’s doctor and did nothing about it.

I have since learned a little bit more. And again, I mean, these were, I guess, adults. This is something that should have been adjudicated in a court of law. I don't know that it has been. And again, we can't make decisions based on rumors. We should make them based on facts. I do want to move our country forward.

Tapper followed up by pointing out that these aren’t “rumors” but men coming forward and openly talking about it on the record.

Mace is on quite the wild, attention-seeking press tour in support of extremist Republicans like Jordan and in solidarity with extremist Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz—men she lambasted and seemed to fundamentally oppose a few months ago.

There is nothing trustworthy about Jim Jordan. In fact, if you ask the men who were once on his wrestling team when he was an assistant coach for OSU, Jordan cannot be trusted with the most basic moral duty to protect young people under his charge.

Jim Jordan does not belong on House committees. He must resign instead.

