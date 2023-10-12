Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy certainly didn’t learn the lesson of humility when he became the first and only person to be ousted from the job after suffering through 15 rounds of votes to barely land the post in the first place. Here he is playing sage political pundit for ABC’s Rachel Scott and other reporters:

Scott asked McCarthy if he had advice for Rep. Steve Scalise, the GOP’s shaky nominee to replace him as speaker, on unifying an obviously fractured Republican Party. “It’s not an easy task,” McCarthy said. No shit, Sherlock. “You’ve got to listen to people.” That worked so well for him! “Time is of the essence,” Captain Obvious continued. “There’s not that much time left.”

Asked if Scalise can get the votes, McCarthy jumped at the chance to dump on the nominee. “It’s possible but it’s a big hill,” he said before moving in for the kill. “He told a lot of people that he was going to be at 150 and he wasn’t there, so ...” Way to unify there, Kev.

This is all pretty rich coming from the worst speaker in memory and, again, the only guy to be fired from the job—and by his own people. McCarthy is probably still harboring the delusion that was on display Monday when he seized on the crisis in Israel, playing pretend speaker and making it known that he would be willing to forgive and forget and take the job back. As if anyone was offering it.

McCarthy seems to think he could still be the guy to come in and save the day. Taking a dump on Scalise and the 110 regular members who voted for him probably wasn’t the best way to advance that aim.

