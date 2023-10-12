On Wednesday, with images of missiles and countermeasures playing in the background, Sen. Lindsey Graham went on CNN to talk with host Abby Phillip about U.S. foreign policy. Phillip asked Graham about statements he’s made connecting Iran to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, and the need to threaten Iran’s oil infrastructure in retaliation. There has been no evidence that Iran had direct (or prior) knowledge of the Hamas attack.

That doesn’t matter to Graham, who wanted to make sure everybody understands what he wants to do.

Here's what I'm saying. I want to be very clear. If you kill the hostages—the Hamas has hostages, Americans and Israeli hostages. They start killing those hostages. If there's an attack by Hezbollah in the north, creating two fronts for Israel, what I would do is I would bomb Iran's oil infrastructure. The money financing terrorism comes from Iran. It’s time for this terrorist state to pay a price for financing and supporting all this chaos. Yes, if you’re the Iranians, if it were up to me—this war escalates, I’m coming after you.

Phillip tried to slow Graham down by asking, “Just let me just understand, you. Just to be clear: You're saying that you would want the United States and Israel to bomb Iran, even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement in this attack?” Graham responded that if there’s an “escalation,” then yes, he wants to bomb Iran.

“This is a terrorist state that has American blood on its hands,” Graham continued. “It is now time to dismantle the financing system of terrorism if this war escalates. Yes, I would do a joint military operation. I’d tell the Iranians today: If the war escalates, you will pay a price. You will be out of the oil business. I want to be crystal clear on that.”

Graham finished by suggesting that Iran did this to thwart normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and doubled down on his hawkish stance: “The Iranians, I don't want to reward them. I want to punish them.”

CNN reported that according to unnamed U.S. intelligence sources, the latest reports indicate that Iranian leaders had no direct involvement in Hamas’ attack, and even seem to have been surprised by it.