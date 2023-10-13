Part of Trump’s 2024 campaign includes the “ReAwaken America Tour,” an evangelical revival-styled mobile circus. The events are often preceded by meetings for the group Pastors for Trump. And on Thursday, the tour stopped in Miami and featured speeches from Trump-pardoned criminals Roger Stone, who will monologue just about anywhere, and Michael Flynn, who co-leads the roadshow.

In a video clip shared by Ron Filipkowski on X (formerly Twitter), Stone is telling a story about disgraced former President Donald Trump calling him recently. According to Stone’s retelling of events, Trump asked Stone if he had a minute, and Stone replied, “Well, Mr. President, let me be honest with you, I’m walking out the door to church, could I call you this afternoon?”

Hold your laughs! He’s not done with the story!

Per Stone’s retelling, Trump then asked him, “Could we pray together?”

As you might imagine, this story would be only slightly less believable if it were animated and read by Sir Ian McKellen while he wore his costume from the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

x At the ‘Pastors for Trump’ event in Miami, Roger Stone tells the crowd that Trump called him recently and asked him if they could pray together. pic.twitter.com/aJgmbv56bw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2023

If you believe Stone’s story, I suspect you’ll believe just about anything.

America is not a Christian theocracy.