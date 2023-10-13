Former President Donald Trump is of two minds when it comes to the horrific terrorist attack Hamas launched on Israel last weekend.

On the one hand, he'll never forget that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "let us down," as Trump put it at a campaign rally in Florida, recalling the U.S.-led operation to assassinate Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

"That was a very terrible thing, I will say that,” Trump said of being let down, in remarks that were supposedly related to the terrorist attack on Israel. Closer to the truth, Trump is probably still rather pissy over the fact that Netanyahu recognized Joe Biden as the rightful victor of the 2020 election.

But back to that attack: Terrorist groups like Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Hamas are "smart."

"They're vicious and they're smart and boy are they vicious," Trump said, marveling about the unthinkable scenes that immediately captivated him following the attack.

On the other hand, Trump has alway been deeply "impressed by the skill and determination" of the Israeli forces, or so he says.

"As they defend their Nation against ruthless terrorists, I want to wish every soldier the best of luck," Trump wrote Friday morning on his social media platform, Truth Social. "May you return home safely to your families, and may God bless you all!"

That must be the truth since Trump "truthed" it on Truth Social.

Of course, Trump's praise for Israeli troops came on the heels of another so-called “truth” several hours earlier in which he promised Iran would soon make a "BIG" move.

"THE ATTACK ON ISRAEL WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED, ZERO CHANCE, IF THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS NOT RIGGED AND STOLLEN. IT SHOWS THE WORLD HOW IMPORTANT ELECTIONS ARE," Trump wrote, as if taking another whack at Netanyahu. "IRAN WAS BROKE AND TALKING, NOW THEY ARE RICH AND WATCHING, WAITING TO MAKE THEIR MOVE, AND IT WILL BE A BIG ONE!"

It's almost as if Trump is rooting for terror.

And don’t worry, Israeli’s are taking note.