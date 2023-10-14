Rep. Steve Scalise dropped out of the running for next speaker of the House on Thursday evening. Reports continue to come out that the Republican Party is in disarray. After the news of Scalise’s departure from the speaker race came out, CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with a couple of unhappy Scalise-supporting conservatives: Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Austin Scott of Georgia.

Bacon told Raju that the loudest in opposition have very little interest in governing: “These guys want to be in the minority,” adding, “I think they would prefer that because they could just vote no and yell and scream all the time.” Scott began by answering Raju’s question diplomatically, saying, “It's a tough scenario, but there are people in there that are honorably trying to get to the right place,” before making a right turn: “And then there are people in there, as you know, that like to go on the TV and are not necessarily negotiating for anything other than TV time.”

When Raju followed up by asking Scott how he thought it made the GOP look, Scott said one of the truest things he’s probably ever said: “Makes us look like a bunch of idiots.”

Butter or no butter on your popcorn?

It is not surprising that the political party focused most on greed and self-aggrandizement cannot unify for the good of their constituents. If they refuse to take our advice, we might as well enjoy it. It couldn’t happen to a better bunch of bozos.