Who's leading the House GOP? Your guess is as good as theirs

It’s been a week and a half since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House speaker. Still, Republicans failed to elect a new House speaker, and they didn’t even come close. Rep. Steve Scalise got his conference’s nod in a 113-99 vote over Rep. Jim Jordan, but with Republican Freedom Caucus nihilists refusing to budge, he never came close to the 217 votes he needed to secure the job. Rather than try to negotiate a deal with Democrats, he quit his bid on Thursday. It is no surprise that the Republican civil war took center stage this week, with a series of fumbles and embarrassing headlines:

