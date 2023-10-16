The Week Ahead Monday If you don’t count the deranged candidates, competing factions of lunatics shooting those candidates down, and a total inability to stop catching the anchors being tossed at them by Democrats, the effort by House Republicans to elect a new speaker is going well and should be wrapped up by Thanksgiving. 2024. If they finish ahead of schedule. The conservative “family values” evangelical movement celebrates after making it through an entire day with less than a dozen of their youth pastors being arrested, tried, and/or convicted for possession of child porn or sex with minors. Continued...

Tuesday Donald Trump, now permanently diaper-clad, continues making profanity-laden campaign speeches during which he loses his train of thought, confuses names and time periods, gasps and wheezes, complains about things not being “like they used to be in my day,” and leans on his lectern to keep from falling down due to muscle weakness and bone loss. The top story on the evening news: Biden’s age concerns voters. Things Susan Collins will be concerned about today: once her extra-strength Valium kicks in, absolutely nothing. All week: children continue to be educated about why, unlike the previous one, the current president doesn’t smell like sulfur. Wednesday The Federal Reserve issues its "Beige Book" assessment of economic conditions. The consensus: if every American could just become a seller of airtime for super PAC ads, we'd all be swimming in gravy. A new religious cult that considers breathing an act of evil goes extinct after about, oh, two or three minutes tops. Thursday A report on existing homes for September is released by the National Association of Realtors. Their consensus: all the existing homes are still there. Today is Evaluate Your Life Day. For best results, grade on a curve. Friday A new Covid-19 booster shot by Brachs—hydroxycandycornoquine—shakes the scientific community to its core as a 100-percent safe and effective cure for everyone from newborns to seniors. But of course no one will take it because I just don’t like candy corn ooh yuck what's in that stuff anyway. As the week ends, the planet continues to not give a crap whether we're on it or not.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 16, 2023

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til the next full "Harvest" moon: 12

Days 'til the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville, North Carolina: 5

Increase in the consumer price index for September: 0.4%

Weekly unemployment claims announced last week, unchanged from the previous week: 209,000

Expected number of outbound passengers using the Portland, Maine Jetport this year, up 40,000 from last year: 395,602

Number of additional parking spaces the jetport is creating because even the overflow lot keeps overflowing: 700

Number of times a year's worth of candy corn production would circle the moon if laid end to end: 21

CHEERS to the right words at the right time. President Biden spoke to a gathering of the Human Rights Campaign over the weekend, eloquently connecting the through-line for defeating evildoers from Hamas to Putin to the Proud Boys:

"[H]ate never goes away. It only hides under the rocks. I thought being so deeply involved in the civil rights movement, when I was able to convince, of all people, Strom Thurmond to vote for the Voting Rights Act in his last year. I thought, well, you can defeat hate. Translation: No, there are NOT “very fine people” on both sides. But guess what happened? Hate just hides under the rocks until there’s a little oxygen blowing under like happened, what happened in Charlottesville. Just a little bit. And it comes roaring out again. Folks, we have to reject hate in every form because history has taught us again and again anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia. They’re all connected. Hate toward one group left unanswered opens the door for more hate toward more groups more often, more readily. But here’s the way history shows: the antidote to hate is love. The answer to twisted, dehumanizing ideology is solidarity and standing up for everyone in humanity."

Thus explaining the planet's 4.5 billion-year-old bumper sticker slogan: Planet Earth—Strap Yourselves In, It's Gonna Be A Bumpy Ride.

CHEERS to sticking to your guns. All eyes belonging to the twenty percent of Americans who realize we have a House of Representatives are on the House of Representatives, where the Republican search for an electable Speaker continues after a weekend spent hunkered down drinking, coking and whoring—allegedly, allegedly. The "leading" contender at the moment is a sex pervert-enabler in the time-honored tradition of Denis Hastert, although he lacks the 217 votes he needs to take over and enact his grand "Plan For America" consisting of clemency for sex pervert-enablers and nothing else. Meanwhile, the Democrats are having none of it:

“House Republicans have selected as their nominee to be the speaker of the people’s House the chairman of the chaos caucus, a defender in a dangerous way of dysfunction, and an extremist extraordinaire,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Friday on the steps of the Capitol, flanked by dozen of Democratic lawmakers. Team D is Running circles around the MAGA cult. “His focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division amongst the American people.” […] Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who chairs the Democrats’ campaign arm, rejected Republican claims that Democrats are at fault for the predicament due to their votes to remove McCarthy. “It’s really appalling that they can’t even own their mess,” she said. “All they seem focused on is fighting each other.”

The fighting continues today. To prepare for it, the House maintenance crew is covering the walls in plastic to catch whatever might be flung.

CHEERS to girls with grenades. Twenty-five years ago today, the dedication of the Women In Military Service Memorial began with a candlelight march starting at the Lincoln Memorial and moving across the Memorial Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery. It was well-received when it officially opened a few days later…

The vast majority of critics highly lauded the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said it "breaks new conceptual ground in paying tribute to U.S. military personnel, much like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial did in 1982." Gail Russell Chaddock, writing for the Christian Science Monitor, said it was nothing like any other memorial or monument in the city, and singled out the computerized database of women veterans as its greatest strength. 25 years old today. Benjamin Forgey of The Washington Post called it a "resounding success" that "enhances an already splendid setting in a number of ways". Its greatest strength, he said, was the way in which it was "insistently respectful" of the [existing 1932] Hemicycle and Arlington National Cemetery. He also singled out the "serious," "uncomplicated and unostentatious" interiors. His lengthy review concluded that the memorial was "a brilliant, sensitive design" and "a memorable public place."

The memorial is dedicated to women who serve in the Armed Forces in times of war. But also in times of peace. Thanks to President Biden, we get to have those again.

CHEERS to today's edition of Gee That's Too Bad, Said Nobody Ever. Courtesy of NBC News:

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign faces a potentially existential cash squeeze, with debt already piling up. … Pence’s numbers reveal a campaign under serious strain, operating on completely different financial terrain from that of his rivals, and they raise questions about his ability to continue to compete in the GOP primaries.

This has been today's edition of Gee That's Too Bad, Said Nobody Ever.

Ten years ago in C&J: October 16, 2013

CHEERS to a beautiful batch of broads. Nancy Pelosi and the late Betty Ford are among the nine worthy women inducted recently into the Women's Hall of Fame:

Founded in 1969, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is the nation’s oldest membership organization recognizing the achievements of great American women. Inductees are selected every other year based on their lasting contributions to society through the arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy and science. From a group of over 100 completed nominations, an independent national panel of judges conducted a rigorous scoring process and selected nine women for Induction.

As usual, the inductees will receive a whopping 77 percent of what the new inductees in the Men's Hall of Fame are getting.

CHEERS to battling to a back beat. Can't let today go by without looking back 11 years to the night Mitt Romney got pummeled by both President Obama and his own clumsy self. Who can forget "binders full of women," "Please proceed, Governor" and "Can you say that a little louder, Candy?" So please enjoy this musical recap from 2012 that even George Will called "immeasurably the best debate in 50 years”:

Final electoral-vote tally when the dust cleared on November 6th: 332 to 206. Said Joe Biden eight years later: “Hold my beer.”

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

