On Monday, Donald Trump brought his low-energy presidential campaign to Adel, Iowa. Trump is facing an absence of real competition in the Republican primary, and it shows. Adel marked Trump’s first appearance since U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a “narrow gag order” on the disgraced former president.

Now forbidden from targeting prosecutors, potential witnesses, and Chutkan’s staff members, Trump opted to redirect his ire to a target he has shown quite a bit of disdain for: military leaders. In a video posted to X by Aaron Rupar, Trump launched into an attack on military officials as a whole by way of a (probably made-up) story about former Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley:

And one of them said to me, Milley, he said, ‘Sir, it would be cheaper if we left everything.’ I said, ‘Where did this guy come … Where does he come from?’ A brand-new airplane costs $128 million, right? I said, ‘You mean you think it's cheaper to leave it than to fill it up with a little, a little fuel and fly it the hell out to—even if you just fly to Pakistan, and you bring it back home. Or you fly it back home, most of them can make that journey, right?’ ‘No, it’s better to leave it, sir.’ I don't want to have to tell you what I had to go through with these people. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met in my life.

Did this happen? Probably not. But if something sort of like this happened, we can assume it didn’t happen the way Trump has described it.

Meanwhile, Trump’s loosey-goosey verbal theatrics have been lazier than normal, as shown by this 10-second clip of Trump saying “woke” six times while sounding barely coherent.

