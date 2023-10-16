The current state of the so-called “moderate” bloc of House Republicans is complete collapse when it comes to their opposition to insurrectionist hard-liner Rep. Jim Jordan becoming House speaker. Their gutlessness is so notable that Capitol Hill reporters are mocking them.

x Of note: today is World Spine Day https://t.co/7a2ehTRazz pic.twitter.com/iMQVw3bE6k — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 16, 2023

That should give you an idea of how phenomenally embarrassing this surrender to their MAGA overlord should be for “mainstream,” “establishment” Republicans. Whatever Jordan has been selling them, they’re just lapping it up.

Take Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri. Last Thursday night, she was a “HELL NO” on Jordan, dishing to reporters how obnoxiously he treated Majority Leader Steve Scalise in his short-lived victory for the speaker nomination. Today, Wagner is all on board. “Jim Jordan is our conference nominee, and I will support his nomination for Speaker on the House floor,” she tweeted. She also said that it was because Jordan agreed with her on “the need for stronger protections against the scourge of human trafficking and child exploitation.” For real. She actually said that—despite the fact that approximately half of all stories about Jordan include his alleged cover-up of sexual abuse of college students that were under his charge.

Then there’s House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers of Alabama, who Punchbowl News claimed Monday morning was the leader of the establishment Republicans fighting Jordan. By noon, Rogers had flipped. He said he had “two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations” with Jordan, and that they “agreed on the need for Congress to pass a strong NDAA, appropriations to fund our government's vital functions, and other important legislation like the Farm Bill.”

Uh huh. The same Jordan who is ranked number 217 out of 222 Republicans in effectiveness by the Center for Effective Lawmaking is going to magically pass all those bills that have been derailed by Republican chaos all year.

After that, the would-be “moderates” dropped like flies, from the defense hawk establishment types to Scalise loyalists to vulnerable first-termers serving in solid Democratic districts. The opposition is nearing single digits at this point and establishment and moderate Republicans are proving just how meaningless those two descriptors have always been when applied to them.

They are proving that the GOP ethos is absolutely clear: party—the MAGA party—over country. The assumption is that Jordan is promising them something, and that he will be able to deliver that something better than anyone else could.

Yes, the same Jordan that former Speaker John Boehner called a “legislative terrorist.” The same Jordan who tried to overturn the 2020 election. The one who was on the phone with Donald Trump the morning of Jan. 6, 2021—mere hours before the MAGA mob attacked the Capitol, invaded their chamber, and threatened every member of Congress’s health and lives.

