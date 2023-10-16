Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Friday told VTDigger that he might seek the Democratic nomination to serve as Vermont's next governor, a development that has once again prompted questions about Republican incumbent Phil Scott's political future.

But Scott, who decisively claimed each of his four two-year terms, isn't in any hurry to provide answers: A spokesperson says that the governor "hasn't made any decisions personally" about running again, adding that Scott has typically waited until the spring of each election year to announce his plans. That means we may remain in suspense until the May 30 filing deadline to learn if Vermont will host an open-seat race.

In 2020, Scott waited until the last possible day to kick off his reelection effort, though there was never any serious talk about him stepping aside that year. Two years later, though, the governor insisted in the weeks leading up to the deadline that he was truly undecided about whether to seek another term.

"I think a lot depends on what happens in the next month with the legislature in this legislative session—what we accomplish and what we don't," said Scott at the time. Evidently, he decided he and the Democratic-led legislature had accomplished just the right amount, as he confirmed he'd run again a whole 10 days before qualifying closed. But Scott also hinted that his career might be winding down, acknowledging he'd spent a "long six years" in office.

Scott's latest deliberations come months after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican who also first won his post in 2016, declared he would not seek a fifth term. (Neighboring New Hampshire and Vermont are the only two states in the nation that still elect their governors to two-year terms.) However, while Sununu telegraphed his retirement by flirting with a longshot presidential bid and joking that he had to "get a real job," New England's only other Republican chief executive hasn't displayed the same sort of discontent in public.

But just as Sununu's departure has given New Hampshire Democrats a major opening, their counterparts in Vermont likely will also need Scott to retire to have a strong chance at victory. Scott's last two elections were blowouts: He turned back Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in a 68-27 rout in 2020 even as Joe Biden was carrying the Green Mountain State 66-31, then won his most recent term 71-24 against an unheralded foe. (Zuckerman regained the lieutenant governor's office last year after his successor, Molly Gray, left to wage an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House.)

If Scott does decide to call it quits, it would be difficult for the GOP to find someone with his sort of cross-party appeal. Scott, who had previously served as lieutenant governor, is the only Republican who has won statewide office in Vermont in the last decade. Hammering the issue home, the Valley News asked outgoing state Sen. Corey Parent which of his fellow Republicans could wage a strong statewide effort late last year. "I don't know," he responded. "I don't have a clue, to be honest."

On the flipside, a large number of Democrats could run if Scott doesn't, though Weinberger is the first notable name we've heard from. The mayor of Vermont's largest city responded to VTDigger's inquiries about his possible interest in running for governor by saying he wanted "some kind of statewide role," while a pair of unnamed sources added that he's specifically interested in the top job.

Weinberger, who announced last month that he wouldn't run for reelection to his current post, added it would be "some time" before he decides what to do next. However, as Politics1 flagged Monday, his website directs to a new "weinbergerforgovernor.com" that's under construction.

P.S. Scott would still not be his state's longest-serving leader should he win and serve out another term. That distinction belongs to Democrat Howard Dean, who served more than 11 years. Dean was elevated from lieutenant governor to governor in 1991 after Republican Richard Snelling died in office, and he went on to claim five terms before he retired in 2002 ahead of his 2004 presidential run.

