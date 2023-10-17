The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● VT-Gov: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Friday told VTDigger that he might seek the Democratic nomination to serve as Vermont's next governor, a development that has once again prompted questions about Republican incumbent Phil Scott's political future.

But Scott, who decisively claimed each of his four two-year terms, isn't in any hurry to provide answers: A spokesperson says that the governor "hasn't made any decisions personally" about running again, adding that Scott has typically waited until the spring of each election year to announce his plans. That means we may remain in suspense until the May 30 filing deadline to learn if Vermont will host an open-seat race.

In 2020, Scott waited until the last possible day to kick off his reelection effort, though there was never any serious talk about him stepping aside that year. Two years later, though, the governor insisted in the weeks leading up to the deadline that he was truly undecided about whether to seek another term.

"I think a lot depends on what happens in the next month with the legislature in this legislative session—what we accomplish and what we don't," said Scott at the time. Evidently, he decided he and the Democratic-led legislature had accomplished just the right amount, as he confirmed he'd run again a whole 10 days before qualifying closed. But Scott also hinted that his career might be winding down, acknowledging he'd spent a "long six years" in office.

Scott's latest deliberations come months after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican who also first won his post in 2016, declared he would not seek a fifth term. (Neighboring New Hampshire and Vermont are the only two states in the nation that still elect their governors to two-year terms.) However, while Sununu telegraphed his retirement by flirting with a longshot presidential bid and joking that he had to "get a real job," New England's only other Republican chief executive hasn't displayed the same sort of discontent in public.

But just as Sununu's departure has given New Hampshire Democrats a major opening, their counterparts in Vermont likely will also need Scott to retire to have a strong chance at victory. Scott's last two elections were blowouts: He turned back Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in a 68-27 rout in 2020 even as Joe Biden was carrying the Green Mountain State 66-31, then won his most recent term 71-24 against an unheralded foe. (Zuckerman regained the lieutenant governor's office last year after his successor, Molly Gray, left to wage an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House.)

If Scott does decide to call it quits, it would be difficult for the GOP to find someone with his sort of cross-party appeal. Scott, who had previously served as lieutenant governor, is the only Republican who has won statewide office in Vermont in the last decade. Hammering the issue home, the Valley News asked outgoing state Sen. Corey Parent which of his fellow Republicans could wage a strong statewide effort late last year. "I don't know," he responded. "I don't have a clue, to be honest."

On the flipside, a large number of Democrats could run if Scott doesn't, though Weinberger is the first notable name we've heard from. The mayor of Vermont's largest city responded to VTDigger's inquiries about his possible interest in running for governor by saying he wanted "some kind of statewide role," while a pair of unnamed sources added that he's specifically interested in the top job.

Weinberger, who announced last month that he wouldn't run for reelection to his current post, added it would be "some time" before he decides what to do next. However, as Politics1 flagged Monday, his website directs to a new "weinbergerforgovernor.com" that's under construction.

P.S. Scott would still not be his state's longest-serving leader should he win and serve out another term. That distinction belongs to Democrat Howard Dean, who served more than 11 years. Dean was elevated from lieutenant governor to governor in 1991 after Republican Richard Snelling died in office, and he went on to claim five terms before he retired in 2002 ahead of his 2004 presidential run.

House

● AL-02: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed to AL.com that he's interested in running for the Democratic nomination in this revamped seat, though he says he has no timeline to decide other than the Nov. 10 filing deadline. Reed's 2019 win made him the first Black leader of Alabama's capital city, and he won reelection in August 57-39.

● AZ-02: Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez declared Monday that he'd seek the Democratic nomination to take on Rep. Eli Crane, a far-right freshman who was one of the eight Republicans to end Kevin McCarthy's speakership. Trump carried this sprawling Northeastern Arizona seat 53-45, and Crane ousted Democratic incumbent Tom O'Halleran 54-46 last year. According to Bloomberg's Greg Giroux, Republican Blake Masters also beat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly 51-47 here in 2022 even as he was losing statewide by an identical margin.

Nez attracted widespread attention in 2020 for leading the Navajo Nation's response to the pandemic, which included considerably stronger public health measures than what the state ordered. He went into the 2022 nonpartisan race looking like the favorite against Buu Nygren, who is married to a Democratic state representative, but Nez unexpectedly lost 53-47.

Nygren argued during that campaign that the incumbent hadn't done enough to advance vital infrastructure projects for the Navajo Nation, though Nez himself told the Arizona Republic this month that he likely lost reelection because of his "pretty tough" COVID response. However, Nez also insisted that he could flip the 2nd, saying, "I can see a path to victory because I am able to work both sides of the aisle."

● CA-31: Attorney Greg Hafif generated little attention in mid-August when he filed to join the top-two primary to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Grace Napolitano, but analyst Rob Pyers highlights that the self-described "moderate Democrat" is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into his bid. Hafif self-funded $500,000 on top of the $220,000 he raised from donors, and he finished September with $710,000 in the bank.

● MI-10: Physician Anil Kumar, who serves as an elected member of Wayne State University's Board of Governors, has announced that he's joining the Democratic primary to take on freshman GOP Rep. John James.

Kumar, who unsuccessfully campaigned twice under the last congressional map, set up an exploratory committee during the previous quarter: The candidate raised almost $180,000 from donors and self-funded another $400,000, and he finished September with $540,000 in the bank. The Democrat tells the Detroit News he lives just outside the 10th District, but he noted his Kumar Surgical Center is located within its boundaries.

Kumar first campaigned for the old 11th District, which barely overlaps with the constituency he's now seeking, in 2014 with the hopes of taking on accidental GOP incumbent Kerry Bentivolio. The primaries didn't go well for either of them, though: Kumar lost to former State Department official Bobby McKenzie 34-32, while Dave Trott easily defeated Bentivolio before beating McKenzie months later.

Kumar came back in 2016 and this time won the primary without opposition, but he lost to Trott 53-40. The Democrat originally planned to compete in the 2018 race to succeed Trott, who unexpectedly retired after two terms, but he dropped out and competed in the statewide race to win an eight-year term on the Board of Governors. Fellow Democrat Bryan Barnhill took first with 26% while Kumar edged out Republican incumbent Diane Dunaskiss 24-23 to win the second seat.

● MN-05: Jewish Insider reports that former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels is "likely" to announce his [Democratic primary] campaign in mid-November" against Rep. Ilhan Omar, who beat him by an unexpectedly small 50-48 margin last year. Attorney Sarah Gad is already challenging Omar for renomination in this dark blue seat, but she raised $54,000 during her opening fundraising quarter and finished September with about that much in the bank.

Omar, by contrast, took in $435,000 during the most recent quarter and had $647,000 banked, which is well over twice as much as the congresswoman had available at this point in the previous cycle.

● NC-01: Army veteran ​​Laurie Buckhout announced Monday that she would seek the Republican nod to take on Democratic Rep. Don Davis and had already self-funded $1 million to jumpstart her effort. GOP legislators are set to unveil their new gerrymander this week.

● NJ-03: Assemblyman Herb Conaway tells the New Jersey Globe he's "very likely to move forward" on a bid to succeed his fellow Democrat, Senate candidate Andy Kim, and will decide after the Nov. 7 legislative elections. Conaway, who was first elected to his post in 1997, would be the first Black person to represent a South Jersey House seat.

If Conaway ends up seeking a promotion, he may face both of the other two Democrats who represent the 7th Legislative District. Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy announced her campaign last week, while state Sen. Troy Singleton expressed interest last month. (Singleton would also be the first African American to hold a South Jersey House seat, while Murphy would be the region's first congresswoman.) All three legislators should easily secure reelection to their reliably blue constituency, though they may be especially interested to learn which of them wins the most support.