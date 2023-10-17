House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries must feel like a broken record at this point in the speaker fiasco. His message is unchanged: Democrats are not responsible for what Republicans do, and Democrats’ concern is what is happening to the nation. Yet the D.C. press corps just can’t help themselves: Why didn’t Democrats save Republicans from themselves? The latest round comes from Punchbowl News, which wanted to know whether Jeffries regrets not rescuing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy now that the job is in bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan’s reach.

The answer? Jeffries has no regrets. “Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan have a different demeanor, but they practice the same extreme right-wing ideology,” Jeffries said Monday night. “They both voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election … to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban and … to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it,” Jeffries added.

Democrats had no problem at all unloading to Punchbowl on McCarthy. “Kevin McCarthy is a man unburdened by shame or principle,” Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia told them. “The idea that he’s some Rock of Gibraltar in the institution is just fallacious, it’s totally false.” He added, “McCarthy is hostile to our interests. Why in the world would we vote for a continuation of that?”

Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal reiterated Jeffries' theme: “A vote to not vacate is endorsing McCarthy’s agenda. It has been the same as Jordan’s agenda … Jordan supported McCarthy and vice versa.”

Jordan and McCarthy really are just flip sides of the same coin: both extremists, both election deniers, and neither are at all trustworthy. McCarthy made that blatantly clear in his short tenure, from his Jan. 6 vote to overturn the election to reneging on the budget deal he made with President Joe Biden to turning on Democrats immediately after they saved his ass from a government shutdown.

Neither man is trustworthy as far as Democrats are concerned, so they may as well have the one who makes no secret about it to run against in 2024. “Jim Jordan is a poster child for MAGA extremism,” Jeffries said. “And that will be on full display if House Republicans elevate him to the speaker’s chair.”

As far as Democrats’ willingness to help keep the government functioning and doing the job they were elected to do: “Nothing in that regard will change,” Jeffries said.

