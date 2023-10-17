Hours after a federal judge imposed a narrow gag order on Donald Trump, the disgraced former president made two campaign speeches in Adel and Clive, Iowa. It was during his appearance in Clive that Donald Trump promised the MAGA audience that “what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”

Trump’s excuse for the dozens of charges against him is that “Joe Biden is losing the election very, very badly to all of us, in the polls.” (Biden received over 7 million more votes than Donald Trump in the 2020 election.) And as polls show, about half of all Americans believe Trump should be jailed for his meddling in Georgia’s election process alone. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, most Americans can get behind Trump’s prison-related plans.

Trump’s attacks were not limited to unnamed forces. During his speech in Adel, Trump called the gag order that prohibits him from targeting court staff members, potential witnesses, and prosecutors “unconstitutional.” He also attacked our armed forces, saying former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and other military officials were “some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

