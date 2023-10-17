On Tuesday, quad-indicted Donald Trump was back in a New York City courthouse for his civil fraud trial. Trump has been using court appearances as a chance to hold mini press conferences for his election campaign. Clearly chafing under his gag orders—in this case and in another—Trump began today’s courthouse rant by citing a defense witness he categorized as “very powerful.”

But then Trump swerved. “This is a disgraceful situation. This is an attorney general—Letitia [James]—that went out and campaigned on ‘I will get Trump,’” he said. He went on to describe James, the attorney general of New York who is prosecuting this case, as “ranting and raving like a lunatic.” Trump’s rant then veered back to the court’s more sober estimation of the worth of his Mar-a-Lago estate, saying it was on “the most expensive land in the world, I guess.”

As video posted by journalist Aaron Rupar shows, Trump’s ability to simply attack others—even prosecutors like James—to cover up for his own miserable wrongdoings is legendary at this point. Also, he’s really annoyed that people don’t believe Mar-a-Lago isn’t the “most expensive house, probably, in the world.”

We made a loan. We were very happy with the loan. We got paid back. There were no defaults. It was a very good transaction, and he would do it again. He was a very powerful witness. And we have other executives coming in from banks that will say the same thing. This is a disgraceful situation. This is an attorney general—Letitia—that went out and campaigned on “I will get Trump. I will get Trump, no matter what. I'll get Trump. I promise I'll get him.” We have two tapes of her now that have come out since the trial because people took tapes of her because they couldn't believe her ranting and raving like a lunatic. But just as the Attorney General of New York State Letitia James, that she shouldn't be allowed to be attorney general. She's defrauded the public with this trial. She said that Mar-a-Lago, she convinced the judges, that Mar a Lago, was worth—in Palm Beach, Florida, the most expensive land in the world, I guess, and the most expensive houses, definitely in the world, or Mar-a-Lago the biggest house, the most spectacular place in all of Florida—was worth $18 million, when it's worth, approximately, could be close to 100 times that amount. And based on that testimony and based on her convincing the judge that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million instead of a billion to a billion-five, which would sell very easily, which we've already proven, but we'll have people come up and say that and prove it, the most important people, the brokers that make the sales. But based on that, he ruled against me. He ruled fraud. I mean, he said fraud. They are the fraudulent people because they ruled a house that was worth— they put down is worth 18 million, that it's worth maybe close to 100 times that amount. And based on that, they ruled against me having to do with fraud, which is a big statement. But they are the frauds because the house is worth a billion, a billion and a half, 750 million, which is worth a fortune. It's the most expensive house, probably, in the world. And they said it was worth $18 million. And they don't know anything about it.

