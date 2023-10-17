Some moderate Republicans temporarily found their spines

Rep. Jim Jordan lost the first round of today’s House speaker election as Republicans continue to fight among themselves. We’re seeing a full-blown battle between far-right members in ruby-red safe districts and those in more purple-ish districts who actually have to answer to voters, especially the “Biden 18” Republicans who will face tough reelection fights next year in districts where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in 2020. Nevertheless, 12 of those Republicans backed Jordan, an extremist, on the first vote.

Rumors suggested there would be a second House vote, but it seems that Jordan failed to shore up support and that Republicans pulled the plug, planning to try again another day. If Jordan somehow prevails in future votes, Democrats already have a plan to go hard at these so-called moderates.

Democrats, on the other hand, were remarkably unified. Rep. Peter Aguilar drew a thunderous ovation for his speech nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, for speaker. In the first round of voting today, every House Democrat backed Jeffries, and they continue to have zero regrets about not saving Republicans from themselves.

Donald Trump’s long day in court

Meanwhile, Donald Trump had another busy day in the courtroom. Outside his civil fraud trial in New York, he had a mini-meltdown to the press. It’s been an especially bad stretch for him, too. News also recently broke that he was scheduled to be questioned under oath regarding lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him. All these criminal and civil cases are adding up for Trump, and election experts are flabbergasted at how much donor money he is using to pay his legal bills.

OTHER STORIES

Signs that Sinema's reign of terror over Senate Democrats is coming to an end next year

Alarm bells must be ringing in Kyrsten Sinema’s office after a weak fundraising report, all while her primary competitor, Ruben Gallego, saw a surge in fundraising.

Donald Trump tells crowd he's 'willing to go to jail' for democracy

So say we all, Donald!

Republican House member calls McCarthy's ouster a 'bipartisan failure'

The party of “personal responsibility” never seems to take responsibility for their own actions.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas begs to be impeached

Chief Justice John Roberts has new cause to revisit the ethical lapses of Justice Clarence Thomas. Again, again.

Comic:

More comics here.