There are 18 House Republicans representing congressional districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020. You might think they would be the core of the opposition to extremist Rep. Jim Jordan’s speaker bid. But no: Twelve of them voted for Jordan, handing Democrats a cudgel to use against them in the 2024 elections.

The ads write themselves: Rep. Biden-District voted for Jim Jordan, the man who tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election and steal your vote. Rep. Biden-District voted for Jim Jordan, the man who “abandoned his former wrestlers in the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal and cover-up,” according to one of the victims.

So who’s on this list? Daily Kos Elections has the details:

Rep. George Santos’ vote for Jordan is basically irrelevant as ad fodder since there’s so much more to hit him with. But for the rest of these Republicans, this is potentially damaging stuff. If Jordan doesn’t become speaker, these 12 Republicans voted for an unpopular figure’s losing effort. If Jordan becomes speaker and things go poorly, then they’re on the hook for that. The only way their votes look good is in the unlikely event that Jordan becomes speaker and magically transforms into a statesman who whips the Republican Party into an effective, popular governing majority. And they didn’t have to vote for him! Many were voting after it was already clear Jordan would lose the first vote.

Thanks, guys, on behalf of Democrats everywhere.

