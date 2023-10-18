If at First You Don’t Succeed… MAGA foot soldier Jim Jordan goes to the mat again this morning in the pursuit of a House speakership to pin down. If that doesn’t work (and it won't), Jimmy Kimmel has a suggestion that’s slightly less crazy than what they’ve tried so far: x Still no Speaker of the House? Let the people decide! #MaskedSpeaker pic.twitter.com/Ed4qRlNODo — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 17, 2023 And we’ll all live happily ever after.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Note: Tennis rules, pickleball drools.

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til the start of the regular NBA season: 6

Days 'til the Fall Harvest Festival at George Washington's Mount Vernon: 3

Number of Rite-Aid's 2,200 stores planning to close after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week: 400-500

Portion of U.S. pharmacies that closed between 2009 and 2015: 1-in-8

Opening weekend box office for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," a record for a concert film: $96 million

Number of theaters in which the movie, filmed last summer in SoFi Stadium in L.A., is playing: 3,855

Age of Suzanne Somers when she died of breast cancer Sunday: 76

Mid-week Rapture Index: 186 (including 4 volcanoes and 1 planet-ending red heifer). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Deep conversation…

CHEERS to POTUS in flight…and danger. "Dark Brandon" is so yesterday. As the president swoops in steep, fast, and perilously close to the site of the latest human-on-human atrocity, you can just call him War Zone Joe:

President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, putting himself in harm’s way to show that he stands squarely with the country as it reels from Hamas’ surprise attack and prepares a ground invasion meant to wipe out the militant group on its border. “If you’ll excuse me, Team Biden is needed overseas. No joke, ladies and gentlemen, no joke...” [It's] the president's second foray into an active war zone this year after he traveled to Ukraine in February under the tightest secrecy. Biden is expected to meet with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders during the trip, which will be followed by a stop in neighboring Jordan. There, Biden will meet with regional leaders who are crucial to any effort to protect Palestinian civilians and stabilize the Middle East over the long term, John Kirby, a White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters Monday night.

Support the Israelis. Protect the Palestinians. Stabilize the Middle East. If he pulls that off we’ll be calling him The Great Needle Threader.

JEERS to muddy, messy milestones. Speaking of war zones...my, how time flies when Russia is committing atrocities in a country that's not their own. As of this week it's been 600 days since Vladimir Putin assumed his mighty military would sweep into Ukraine and add it to his glorious empire. Also as of this week it's been 600 days since that mighty military—actually made up of ancient equipment run by drunks and convicts—has been thwarted at nearly every turn by the superior Ukraine military. To mark the occasion, Russia celebrated by getting beaten on the battlefield again:

A dayslong attempt by Russian forces to storm a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine appears to be running out of steam, Kyiv officials said Monday, as the Kremlin’s war entered its 600th day. How do you say “Oops” in Russian? Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks from four directions on Avdiivka over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff said. That compared with up to 60 attacks a day in the middle of last week, according to Vitalii Barabash, head of the city administration. The slackening suggests the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka has “deflated,” [Vitalii] Barabash said.

Maybe they should drink more vodka. Yeah. Try that, Russia.

CHEERS to wars worth fighting. 242 years ago this week, in 1781, British General Lord Cornwallis (or, rather, a representative of his—Viceroy Benny Hill, I believe) surrendered to Washington's Continental Army outside of Yorktown, effectively ending our War of Independence. The surrender agreement contained the first recorded use of the phrase "Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries!!!" (Full disclosure: Lafayette's idea.)

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Handcrafted custom-made Top Hat pic.twitter.com/klpD387i8Q — Oddly Satisfying (@O_Satisfying) October 14, 2023

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

“This just in: The Tories are toast. Cheerio, and all that.”

CHEERS to more news from across The Pond. [Beep Beep Beep Beep…Beeeep!] "We interrupt this broadcast to bring you a breaking news bulletin, old chap: today marks the 101st anniversary of the BBC, which is properly pronounced, of course, 'Beh Beh Seh.'

Since our founding we've maintained a reputation for being cool, calm, impartial, and accurate. So of course you Americans have no idea what to make of us.

Now stay tuned for The Goon Show, followed by Educating Archie and assorted ramblings from His Majesty the King during his ceremonial Spilling of the Inkwell." [Beepity Beeeeep!]

CHEERS to admitting when you're wrong. I admit it—I was wrong. I thought Poland had descended into a death spiral towards becoming a right-wing cult made up of of Eastern European Jim Jordans. But it turns out that hating on reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights, turning the media into state-sponsored propaganda outlets, seizing the courts, and governing with general dickishness didn’t win the hearts and minds of the Polish people, and for that we say mea culpa:

Three opposition parties that vowed to restore democratic standards in Poland together won over 54% of the votes in the nation’s weekend parliamentary election, putting them in a position to take power, according to a complete ballot count reported Tuesday. […] Soon-to-be Prime Minister Donald Tusk Turnout was nearly 75%, the highest since Poland's return to democracy, surpassing even the level of 63% in 1989, a vote that triggered the collapse of the oppressive Soviet-backed communist system. The result was a huge relief for Poles concerned about the country’s international isolation at a time of war across the border in Ukraine and the constant bickering with the European Union. Many feared it could lead to Poland's eventual exit from the bloc.

To celebrate the win while acknowledging our gross lack of patience and error in judgment, today C&J will refrain from all light bulb-changing jokes.

Ten years ago in C&J: October 18, 2013

CHEERS to the kid from Newark. I'm writing this in a drunken stupor… Wait, let me start that again:

Ahm wrtng thssssssss ina drken strupor Wednesday nite B4 the polls close in Snooki Land to B the FIRST! (frist?) to shay CORBY BOOKER WON HIS SNENATE TOGA LAST NIGHT 100 to zero percent! I demand a patronage job in THE Civil Shervice!!!!

Congratulations. Remember whose old seat you're parking your butt in. Now go make Frank Lautenberg proud. But first there's a cat stuck in a tree on West Runyon Street. Fly, Superman, fly.

And just one more…

CHEERS to longevity. "Conan, what is best in life?" "Destroy your blogger enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentation of the right-wing webmasters!" Yes, I keep track of these things:

x Breaking: @dailykos has now outlasted "Daily Anti-Kos" (https://t.co/Ywl0AP2BwD ) by fourteen years and seven months. 😀👍 — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) October 17, 2023

And two weeks. But who’s counting?

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

