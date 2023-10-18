Donald Trump is holding campaign rallies again, and “The Daily Show” is back after the writers' strike. That means Jordan Klepper is back to show us whether Donald's supporters are still the humiliating collection of dull-eyed gullibles they were before the whole attempted coup thing.

x The Daily Show is back, which means @jordanklepper is back to getting jaw-dropping takes from Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/D3sBa2nHUu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2023

There are a lot of quotes to choose from here. "Whatever Trump does is smart" and "never surrender to the tie-ranny" are instant gold. The guy who insisted that "Biden with his kid" ought to be in prison is exactly the kind of sucker Trump and every other Republican vies for, hoping to get a few dollars out of them before the gold-coin "investment" companies bleed them all dry.

But stay to the end, when we find out that some of these flag-draped Trump loyalists not only supported their pudding-brained leader's coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, but were themselves in the crowd that day. Of course they were. Of course Trump's rallies are packed with Americans who think overthrowing the government is better than losing a single election.

Republicans are set to make one of them speaker of the House, after all.

Sign the petition: Trump attempted a coup on Jan. 6. He is a clear and present danger to democracy

RELATED STORIES:

Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case

Enjoy Trump saying military officials are 'some of the dumbest people I've ever met in my life'

Teen booted from Republican summit as retribution for making DeSantis look bad