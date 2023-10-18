Twelve House Republicans representing districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020 voted to make Rep. Jim Jordan the speaker of the House on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they had a second chance. They knew that their votes would not be decisive—Jordan would lose with or without them. Even so, every single one of them voted for Jordan again.

Below, you’ll find them, the districts they represent, and the margin by which Biden won the district in 2020:

Rep. David Valadao: CA-22 had a Biden margin of 12.9 percentage points.

Rep. Mike Garcia: CA-27 had a Biden margin of 12.4 points.

Rep. John Duarte: CA-13 had a Biden margin of 10.9 points.

Rep. George Santos: NY-03 had a Biden margin of 8.2 points.

Rep. Brandon Williams: NY-22 had a Biden margin of 7.5 points.

Rep. Michelle Steele: CA-45 had a Biden margin of 6.2 points.

Rep. Mark Molinaro: NY-19 had a Biden margin of 4.6 points.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: PA-01 had a Biden margin of 4.6 points.

Rep. Tom Kean: NJ-07 had a Biden margin of 3.9 points.

Rep. Young Kim: CA-40 had a Biden margin of 1.9 points.

Rep. David Schweikert: AZ-01 had a Biden margin of 1.5 points.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani: AZ-06 had a Biden margin of 0.1 points.

Every one of them chose far-right extremism over standing up for the more moderate views their districts held in recent years. MAGA owns them.

There are six House Republicans representing districts Biden won who voted for Republicans other than Jordan:

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. D’Esposito’s district, NY-04, voted for Biden by a 14.5-point margin.

Rep. Mike Lawler voted for Kevin McCarthy, the former speaker whose ouster started this whole mess. NY-17 voted for Biden by a 10.1-point margin.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer also voted for McCarthy. Her district, OR-05, went for Biden by an 8.9-point margin.

Rep. Don Bacon was the third member of Team McCarthy. Biden had a 6.3-point winning margin in NE-02.

Rep. Jen Kiggans was another vote for McCarthy. VA-02 voted for Biden by a 1.9-point margin.

Rep. Nick LaLota, like D’Esposito, voted for Zeldin. NY-01 voted for Biden by just 0.2 points.

It’s not that the Biden-district Jordan voters were all from districts that Donald Trump came close to winning, in other words. Three of them were in districts Biden won by more than 10 points, and two of the Biden-district Republicans who voted against Jordan were in districts Biden won by less than 2 points.

Again, these 12 Jordan-voting Republicans made a choice—one they didn’t have to make. If they’re afraid of Jordan, well, he has plenty of people to be mad at, and if he trained his rage at losing on people from battleground districts, it would be a sign that those people would constantly face unpopular votes if Jordan were speaker.

They could have chosen differently. Instead, they hugged Jordan tight. The voters in their districts should hear about it—a lot.

Winning Virginia in November 2023 will help us defeat Trump in 2024. Stop the MAGA extremists by getting Democrats to vote. Click here to write letters with Vote Forward.