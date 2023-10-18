This is hilarious:

Let’s take a look at those numbers.

In January, it took Kevin McCarthy 15 votes to become speaker. House Minority Leader Jeffries got more votes the first 11 times. This week, Rep. Jim Jordan has made two attempts at getting elected speaker. Jeffries got more votes both times.

The House rules say that the speaker has to get a majority. A plurality doesn’t count, so Jeffries isn’t the speaker. But let’s be absolutely clear: He got the most votes 13 times.

And the only reason that Jeffries got the chance to get the most votes 13 times is that Republicans are in such disarray that despite having the majority, they have had to hold 17 votes for speaker this year. You would not think this is something to brag about—but Collins is so eager to own the libs, and so confident that his followers will be right there with him, that he went for it, as ridiculous as it was.

The incompetence is so epic that despite the high stakes and the damage House Republicans are doing every day, it’s still amusing watching them flail.

