Since a hard-right faction of the Republican Party ousted Kevin McCarthy from his role as speaker of the House, the abject dysfunction in the GOP has become that much more transparent. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia took time away from saying the disarray in his party makes them “look like a bunch of idiots” to go on CNN and try to … blame the Democratic Party!

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Scott repeatedly tried to pin the vacated speaker position on the Democratic Party. “The Democrats knew what they were doing” he said of Democrats voting to vacate McCarthy’s seat. Thankfully, Burnett quickly asked, “You guys are the majority, right?” Scott’s flimsy attempt to skate around this fact was met with another question from Burnett: “But, sir, who's in the majority?”

This led to the final exchange, which ended with a reminder that it was the Republican Party that filed the motion to vacate McCarthy’s speakership—followed by a pregnant (and very, very amusing) pause.

That faint sound piercing the relative silence is Scott’s argument disappearing down a toilet.

When Rep. Jim Jordan, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement, threw his hat in the ring to become the next speaker, it became very clear very quickly that many Republicans weren’t thrilled. Scott was even promoted as an alternative candidate for the speaker position, but that seems to have failed as well.

