Jim Jordan goes down in flames again

Rep. Jim Jordan has now failed to win the speaker vote for the second day in a row. The former wrestling coach actually lost support in round two, reportedly due to his team’s high-pressure tactics, which backfired spectacularly. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck told CNN he set the lowest bar possible for Jordan to gain his support: admit Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Jordan wouldn’t, and he got Buck’d again.

Rather than hold a third vote on Wednesday, Jordan and House Republicans retreated to their respective corners. There are conflicting reports about whether Jordan will seek a third humiliation or simply tap out. As of now, he’s still the Republican nominee for the job, despite never having passed a single bill in his 16-year career in Congress.

Meanwhile, Democrats remained unified, again delivering 212 votes to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, earning more raucous applause as the vote tallies were read. Democrats are reportedly open to increasing Rep. Patrick McHenry’s powers as speaker pro tempore for a temporary period so the House can move forward with actual business.

Over on the “All Spin, All the Time” zone at Fox News, host Sean Hannity found a way to blame Democrats for Jim Jordan’s incompetence.

A judge warned Donald Trump about his courtroom behavior

Apparently, the former president was acting out during witness testimony, and Judge Arthur Engoron admonished Trump and others.

