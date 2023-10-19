Donald Trump was back in a New York City courthouse on Wednesday, facing his real estate fraud trial. As he has at virtually every courthouse appearance, Trump spent a few minutes holding a mini-press conference where he ranted and whined about how unfairly he was being treated.

“This is what we go through because they want to keep me here instead of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and lots of other great places. They want me to be here. It's a disgrace what's happening. It's a rape trial. The whole thing is rigged.” A lot of great places he just can’t get to! As he left the courthouse, a reporter asked whether or not he would “be back tomorrow.”

Probably not. I probably will have a very big tournament professional golf tournament at Doral, so probably not.

I guess we now know why he pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times during his deposition in this case.

A note about planes:

It takes a little more than three and a half hours to get to Miami from New York by plane.

Just under three and a half hours to get to Des Moines, Iowa from New York.

Around two and a half to get to South Carolina from New York.

A little less than one hour to get to New Hampshire from New York.