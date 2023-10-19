Rep. Jim Jordan has lost two votes for speaker of the House and is slated to come back for a third vote on Thursday … maybe. Jordan dropped Republican support between vote one and vote two, with 20 Republicans voting against him the first time and 22 the second, and it’s projected to get worse for him. “Multiple GOP sources say that Jim Jordan is bleeding votes and is poised to lose even more Republicans if he goes through with a third ballot today. One GOP member who opposes Jordan says there are about 30 R no votes,” CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted Thursday morning. Surely he can see that his bullying efforts have failed and he’s going to lose again, so will he go through with it, or will he look for an out?

Punchbowl News reports that a resolution giving Rep. Patrick McHenry more authority as speaker pro tempore is gaining steam among Republicans and could be Jordan’s way to save face: “Passing the resolution would allow Jordan to effectively end his campaign for speaker without formally dropping out. Jordan can pledge to continue his run for speaker once McHenry’s term is up in January.”

Jordan wouldn’t have to admit he’s a loser in the speaker race, just like he never admits any of his lies or conspiracy theories are false. He is all about feeling like a winner even when he is not. Having Jordan slated to make another attempt in January “probably also keeps the other GOP speaker aspirants — Reps. Kevin Hern (Okla.), Mike Johnson (La.) and Jodey Arrington (Texas), none of whom have a chance to get to 217 votes — at bay,” according to Punchbowl.

All of this requires Jordan to accept that he's going to lose for a third time if he demands a vote, and to decide that he’d rather not endure that humiliation. On Wednesday, he was trying to head off moves to empower McHenry by arguing that doing so would effectively mean “coalition government” with Democrats. Is he capable of making an about-face on this?

Another possibility, CBS News’ Robert Costa has reported, would be for Jordan to be forced to make significant concessions and accept what Costa described as a “weaker speakership,” as if it would be possible to have a weaker speakership than Kevin McCarthy did. There’s also little reason to believe it would work. Jordan has already attempted to win over some Republicans in high cost of living districts by offering an increased cap on state and local tax deductions, without success.

Will there be a vote on Jordan? A vote on McHenry? Chaos? The House is scheduled to meet at noon. Daily Kos will be following the action live.

