The People's House has now spent 16 days ground to a halt, speakerless, as Republicans nearly go to blows in the well of the chamber. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, best known as a MAGA flamethrower, keeps trying and failing to fill the void—yet he remains determined to place his personal interests above the needs of his Republican conference and the country.

Jordan apparently plans to keep holding votes until his caucus is FUBAR, as they used to say. Talk about a predictable turn of events. Below are a handful of choice quotes from the action over the past 24 hours.

1.) Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who initiated the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker, was given a chance to explain what exactly he got out of the continuing fiasco.

"We're shaking up Washington, D.C. We're breaking the fever," Gaetz told CNN's Manu Raju.

Let the good times roll, America.

x Matt Gaetz tries to explain what he got for leading the charge pushing out Kevin McCarthy

"We're shaking up Washington, DC." pic.twitter.com/k7lgshkAsP — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 19, 2023

2.) McCarthy explained a skirmish on the floor Thursday between him and Gaetz: “I told him to sit down, and he sat down. ... I think the entire conference screamed at him. ... The whole country, I think, would scream at Matt Gaetz right now.”

Amen.

x Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Matt Gaetz interrupting him:



“I told him to sit down and he sat down...I think the entire conference screamed at him...The whole country I think would scream at Matt Gaetz right now.” pic.twitter.com/RwGuPkGYge — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 19, 2023

3.) Republicans would still much rather paralyze the country than form a coalition with Democrats to accomplish anything at this critical moment in history.

“As I have made very clear over the last few days, we should never allow a Democrat-backed coalition government. Ever," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota said of forming a bipartisan coalition to install a temporary speaker. "The only coalition we should be looking to build is a Republican coalition uniting all of our conference.”

Pssst … whatever you guys do, Emmer, for god's sake, don't do the right thing.

x NEW FROM EMMER — SCALISE AND EMMER OPPOSED TO TEMPORARY SPEAKER



“As I have made very clear over the last few days, we should never allow a Democrat-backed coalition government. Ever. The only coalition we should be looking to build is a Republican coalition uniting all of our… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 19, 2023

4.) After some serious soul-searching, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia achieved perfect clarity on the matter: “This conference is absolutely broken, and the reason why we’re broken is because Republicans worked with Democrats and put us here.”

Ah, yes: But for the Democrats, Republicans would never be this dreadful.

x Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the GOP Conference is broken:



“The reason why we’re broken is because Republicans worked with Democrats.”



In reality, if the Republicans were willing to work with the Democrats, this chaos could’ve been avoided. pic.twitter.com/vHLmYVG8Gc — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 19, 2023

5.) President Joe Biden, supposedly addled and incoherent, had the best zinger of the last 24 hours on Jordan falling short of the necessary votes.

"Do you have a view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament being unable to secure the speakership?" asked a reporter on Air Force One.

“I ache for him," Biden said dryly, then chuckled. "No. Zero. None.”

Well played, Mr. President.