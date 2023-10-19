Donald Trump’s terrible week in court keeps getting worse.

Conspiracy-lovin’ lawyer Sidney Powell accepted a plea deal that has been described as a “significant win” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Powell faced racketeering charges regarding Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. In exchange for her cooperation and potential testimony against other co-defendants, the 68-year-old Powell will avoid prison. That must’ve sent shock waves through the worlds of Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump. The kraken is on the loose and turning on Team Trump.

Jim Jordan flip-flops on holding speaker vote

Back on the Hill, drama ruled the day as Rep. Jim Jordan temporarily retreated from his speaker quest, agreeing not to hold a third vote for his speakership … before reversing and pushing for a third vote on Thursday. Furthermore, tempers flared in a closed-door meeting in which several members went after Rep. Matt Gaetz.

He continues to be a thorn in the side of his own party. For one, he’s been using former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s big book of chaos to drive the Republican agenda, and it’s dawning on some Republicans that they’ll take shrapnel for it in 2024. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon has been particularly outspoken about the hole Republicans are digging for themselves next November. Bacon’s wife has been the target of numerous threats because of her husband’s opposition to Jordan’s speakership.

San Marcos forced to pay $175,000 to Wendy Davis, other Democrats after 'Trump Train' incident

A group of Trump supporters aggressively harassed the Biden campaign bus while passing through San Marcos, Texas, in 2020. Despite numerous 911 calls, San Marcos police provided no assistance. San Marcos taxpayers are now paying the price.

We're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Daily Kos Elections today!

Despite the dizzying ups and downs of American politics, we’ve had a lot of fun. To mark the occasion, we’ve gathered some of the highlights. Grab a slice of cake and join the party!

Even a Fox News host isn't buying the Republican line on Jeffries

This pushback from Fox News, of all places, piles on top of the Republican insistence that Democrats are to blame for the House speaker mess.

Trump boasts about going to golf tournament just after complaining that court case limits his travel

Donald Trump made us laugh with another rant-filled appearance outside the New York courtroom for his civil fraud trial. His appearance at the trial is entirely voluntary, but that hasn’t stopped him from making excuses about why he can’t get to Iowa or New Hampshire.

Iowa's new book-banning law just blasted tons of great titles from the canon

Really? Banning “1984” is a little too on the nose, Iowa.

