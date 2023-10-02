I Know Whatcha Thinkin' The third quarter of 2023 has officially been vanquished by the evil time troopers and their leader, Sir Ticksalot. That means it's C&J number-crunching time. Every few months we post the results of some recent C&J polls to give you a snapshot of our collective neural activity which, if we could bottle it, would probably violate several federal, state and local bottling laws. These are some results from July through September: » How would you grade Ketanji Brown Jackson's first year on the bench as a Supreme Court Justice? 95% gave her an A, four percent a B. » During an elevator ride during which you have 30 seconds to pitch President Biden’s successes, 29% of you would start with his record on jobs (less than 4 percent unemployment for the longest stretch in 50 years), followed by inflation being cut by two-thirds (23%), and his massive investment in small businesses and U.S. manufacturing (21%). » 100 percent disagree with Florida's new education standards that contend slavery wasn't so bad because it taught a few of them how to be blacksmiths. Continued...

» 71 percent of you think the climate/global warming crisis will take on greater significance among voters as a campaign issue in 2024 than previous elections. 21 percent don’t. » How would you rate the overall job performance of Secretary of State Antony Blinken? 51 percent said excellent, 38 percent rated him good, and 3 percent rated him fair. As a courtesy, all C&J polls are kept far, far away from Nate Silver. » Among Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case, 48 percent were happiest to see Rudy Giuliani on the list, followed by Mark Meadows (25%) and John Eastman (15%). » Autumn is the favorite season for 49 percent of you. » How many streaming services do Daily Kos members have? 36 percent have none, 29 percent have one or two, and 35 percent percent have three or more. » 99 percent agree with the Interior Department's decision to cancel oil & gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were sold to an Alaska industrial developer by the previous administration. » And 94 percent have gotten, or plan to get, the Covid-19 booster shot.

As always, thanks for participating in our C&J polls. If you’re on Weight Watchers, remember that voting counts as 22 cardiovascular workout points.

And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 2, 2023

Note: Now that the government has passed a 45-day budget extension, the Martian invasion led by that rotten turncoat Curiosity has been postponed for 46 days. The Jewish space laser has been re-holstered and we bid you a happy Monday. —Space Force

-

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til we turn our clocks back: 34

Days 'til Twin Cities Oktoberfest in Minnesota: 4

Year-over-year drop in apartment rental rates: 1.2%

Initial weekly unemployment claims announced last week, a bit higher than the week before, but still quite low: 204,000

Per cent of the Swiss glaciers lost over the last two years: 10%

Number of men and women, respectively, who spoke from the rostrum at this year's U.N. General Assembly: 174 / 21

Drop in viewership between the first and second MAGA freak show debates: -27%

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Hello…

-

CHEERS to October. Busy month ahead! Autumn kicks into high gear for leaf-peepers, cider-lovers, flannel wearers, and pumpkin spice nerds. The Supreme Court gavels itself into session (Clarence Thomas will put out the finest linen Nazi napkins from pal Harlan Crow for their mimosas). Pink ribbons proliferate for breast cancer awareness month. The Nobel Prizes will be doled out starting today, and this year I’m the favorite to win in the category of “Just You For Being You.” Plus:

Dogs: you might wanna find a good hidey hole until November.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 31st anniversary tomorrow. October’s full moon (the 28th) is called a “Hunter’s Moon” because it’s in the shape of his laptop Ha Ha Ha Ha Topical Moon Humor! Advocates for the right to keep and bare arms—lots and lots of arms—will celebrate World Octopus Day on the 8th. It's LGBTQ History Month and the 11th is "Coming Out Day." Plus it's also “ex-gay awareness month” during which we’ll all reflect on how there aren't actually any ex-gays to be aware of. Columbus Day (next Monday) becomes more of an unwanted relic as more states and communities replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day. And I’m predicting the right-wingers will boycott Halloween on the 31st because, of course, wearing masks is now worse than the holocaust.

Oh...and Ukraine will continue their ongoing Russian tank and artillery blow-up-a-thon as Donald Trump continues his ongoing indictment-a-thon.

Promising new movies include The Burial (Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones), The Holdovers (Paul Giamatti), Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and 101 horror flicks. And hovering over everything like the Tasmanian Devil on Red Bull is anticipation of Election Day 2023, meaning we’re in for a month-long torrent of political ads, texts, emails, and stunts ahead of the November elections. Strap yourself in. Bumpy ride ahead.

CHEERS to yuks at midnight. Just in time to rake House Republicans over the coals for their stupid government shutdown-related stunts (a 45-day extension passed late Saturday, so we’re okay for now), the late-nighters return to their stages tonight, thanks to the end of the writers' strike—a victory for the WGA and union supporters everywhere. To prime the pump, here are some of their zingers from the 2013 shutdown:

“Midnight tonight is the deadline for Congress to pass their budget for the year. And if they don’t, things shut down—which is bad because we need to keep the government working so they can continue to not do things on our behalf.” (Jimmy Kimmel) "The government shutdown is going to slash the budget for food inspection. That's bad news for health advocates, but great news for the new Japanese restaurant: Leap of Faith Sushi." (Conan O'Brien) Hooray. No more late-night test patterns. "How to end the government shutdown: I think if you hold down Texas and Maine at the same time, it automatically reboots." (Stephen Colbert) "If it turns out that President Obama can make a deal with the most intransigent, hard-line, unreasonable totalitarian mullahs in the world, but not with Republicans, maybe he's not the problem." (Jon Stewart) "People are saying now that before the government shutdown congressmen went out and got drunk, celebrating that they had shut down the government. This is the kind of thing that could damage their 10 percent approval rating." (David Letterman) "At least here in America, crucial agencies like the U.S. Border Patrol are still on the job. That's a good thing. The last thing we need is an influx of Canadians, with their politeness and a government that's open every day." (Craig Ferguson)

Yeah. That would be terrible, eh.

JEERS to today's cars. Call me a nostalgic fool, but none of them have the simplicity or the...um...blackness of the Model T, which was introduced 115 years ago this week. Cost: $850. Place in automotive lore: priceless.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x AOC: There are not moderates in the Republican party. There are just different degrees of fealty to Donald Trump. But it starts with a lot of fealty and goes to extreme fealty… We saw them run around the House like a Roomba until they found a door that Democrats opened pic.twitter.com/gJ7HHYyTzC — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to portraits in contrast. Fifty-six years ago today, on Oct. 2nd, 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the newest member of the Supreme Court—the first African-American elevated to the nation's highest bench. He once said:

"Today's Constitution is a realistic document of freedom only because of several corrective amendments. Those amendments speak to a sense of decency and fairness that I and other Blacks cherish."

Fifty-six years later there's an African-American on the bench named Clarence Thomas. He once said, "How did this pubic hair get on my Coke can, Ms. Hill? Ha ha ha." My god, it’s like they’re twins.

JEERS to the dick in the dock. I haven't written much about all the pending trials of the 45th president and his co-defendants (a true rogues gallery of family members, political cronies, dumb-as-rocks "fake electors," and even a clown car of lawyers) because it's so overwhelming. To keep my head from spinning and my impatience from gnawing at my gut, I look at his fate like that of the Titanic. The "unsinkable" ship scraped an iceberg and then sat there for a bit as the forces of physics slowly did their thing and finally sent it to the bottom. Last week his bloated carcass of fraud started to take on water when a judge took away some of his precious New York business licenses. And today that same judge will officially gavel open a civil trial (bench trial, no jury) to determine just how deep his crimey business reached. This is interesting:

Trump is expected to be in the Manhattan courtroom on Monday and Tuesday before departing on Wednesday, though the sources said his plans could always change. During a campaign stop in California on Friday, Trump was asked if he would attend the civil trial and responded: "I may, I may."

Translation: he ain't gonna be within a hundred miles of that courtroom.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 2, 2013

JEERS to bigots with bullhorns. Fire up the jalopy, Pa! The preznit of World Net Daily is organizin' a rally and this time it ends with Obama becoming "Go" bama:

"The time has come to mass in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, and to engage in peaceful civil disobedience, Ghandi and Martin Luther King style, to finally force Obama to resign the presidency and leave office immediately—or else face the music for his recent conviction for election fraud and other crimes. As in 1776, the people must now take action to rid the nation of this new, far more evil tyrant, who makes King George III look like a Boy Scout."

If you can't make it to the event, you can feel the same effect of being there by gnawing on some lead-based paint chips and forgetting everything you know that's true.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to the skinny brown guy with the big ears and the funny name. No, not Barack Obama. India's favorite son, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi would've been 153 today. He pretty much wrote the book on non-violent dissent which, closer to home, was adapted to great effect by Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, among others. In honor of his day, some timeless Gandhi wisdom:

"Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment." “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man" The world needs more Gandhis. "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated." “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

And this one, which seems especially relevant in light of the current Republican war on American democracy:

"When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall. Think of it—always."

I just wish they weren’t so good at getting back up. But, yeah, okay...point taken.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Bill in Portland Maine Says Obama's Notes For Cheers and Jeers 'Scared The F**k Out Of Me' —HuffPost

-